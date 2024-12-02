Intense Appalachian Drama HAZARD wins New Visions Award-Best Feature Film at 19th Bahamas International Film Festival

Writer/Director Eddie Mensore accepting the award at 19th Annual Bahamas Interntional Film Festival 2024 Hazard directed by Eddie Mensore Still from the Movie starring Alex Roe and Sosie Bacon

~Jaw dropping family drama filmed in small-town Appalachia opens in theaters beginning January 10th, 2025~

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Writer/Director Eddie Mensore's (MINE 9) hauntingly beautiful and devastating new Appalachian-set opioid addiction drama, HAZARD , has been awarded the New Visions Award for best feature film at the 19th edition of the Bahamas International Film Festival , which wrapped up Sunday, November 17th.Director Mensore was in attendance, along with stars Alex Roe (RINGS, FOREVER MY GIRL) and Dave Davis (THE VIGIL, RENFIELD). In his acceptance speech, Mr. Mensore expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude to the festival.HAZARD is set amid the overwhelming opioid crisis that has devastated a burnt-out Appalachian mining town gripped by widespread drug use that has seemingly touched every family. Will, a reluctant hometown drug dealer, himself the son of an addict, tries to reunite his family but unintentionally deepens their addiction. As community tensions rise and law enforcement closes in, audiences are taken on a harrowing backwoods journey. Will he succumb to his deadly addiction, save, or lose his family before it's too late?HAZARD explores the heart of the opioid epidemic, a crisis that has devastated millions of lives for decades. The film offers a multifaceted look at the experiences of the underserved, going beyond headlines to shed light on an urgent issue that demands attention and understanding.The film is slated for a multi-territory theatrical release via Emphatic Films and veteran distribution/PR company RBL Films and PR, headed by Ry Levey, beginning on January 10th, 2025, with markets including the United States, Canada, Kenya, New Zealand, Denmark and UK (Additional territories to be announced.) The official soundtrack release from executive producer Gill Holland's sonaBLAST! Records is slated for early December 2024.HAZARD is directed and written by Eddie Mensore and produced by Mensore, Alex Roe, and Sosie Bacon.

Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.