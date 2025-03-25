PULITZER PRIZE COMMITTEE NOMINATES NEW BOOK BY DR. JOSH McCONKEY

Author of Award-winning book 'Be The Weight Behind The Spear Emergency physician and author, Dr. Josh McConkey Flight Surgeon, Col. McConkey Dr. Josh McConkey’s 'Be the Weight Behind the Spear' nominated for the 2025 Pulitzer Prize

I’m so honored by the Pulitzer nomination. To have the committee recognize Be The Weight Behind The Spear alongside journalism's highest achievements is both humbling and inspiring.” — Dr. Josh McConkey on the 2025 Pulitzer Prize nomination

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Josh McConkey’s 'Be the Weight Behind the Spear' has been honored with a 2025 Pulitzer Prize nomination , marking it as one of the year’s most impactful literary works. This recognition highlights the memoir’s profound exploration of trauma, resilience, and healing through the dual perspectives of military service and emergency medicine. Additionally, it celebrates America’s greatest resource—teachers, coaches, volunteers, and families—who shape and inspire the next generation of leaders. More than a memoir, it is a call to action, urging greater community engagement and unity at a time when America faces deep generational and political divides.Dr. McConkey is a board-certified emergency physician, decorated military commander, and combat veteran. His service during Operation Iraqi Freedom earned him the Air Medal and Army Commendation Medal. McConkey's work in the ER and deployments in the Army and Air Force informs the memoir's authentic perspective on service and sacrifice."I’m so honored by the Pulitzer nomination recognizing the critical importance of my book’s call to action for unity and community engagement," says Dr. McConkey. "To have the committee recognize Be The Weight Behind The Spear alongside journalism's highest achievements is both humbling and inspiring."In addition to his book’s literary achievement, Dr. McConkey has established the Weight Behind the Spear Foundation in North Carolina, a nonprofit organization raising funds for recovery efforts in Western North Carolina after the devastating damage from Hurricane Helene. His expertise as a former Congressional candidate and frequent media contributor on healthcare policy and military affairs has positioned McConkey as a respected voice in national discussions about the intersection of mental health, medical care, and the military.The Pulitzer Prize winners and finalists will be announced in May 2025. The nomination places Dr. McConkey's work among an elite group of literary achievements being considered for one of the world's most prestigious honors in writing.For additional information about the Pulitzer Prize nomination or to schedule an interview with Dr. McConkey, please contact Allen Media Strategies Shaili Priya at (703) 589-8960 or email shaili@allenmediastrategies.com. Find out more about Dr. Josh McConkey at https://www.weightbehindthespear.com

