ADDITIONAL ENTERTAINERS ADDED TO TOMORROW’S TWO VIRGINIAS, ONE MISSION TELETHON

Live Broadcast from the WVVA-TV studios in Bluefield tomorrow, Saturday, March 8th

This telethon represents the best of our Two Virginias region - neighbors helping neighbors. We're proud to bring together an array of talent to support our friends and families.” — Charity Holman, WVVA General Manager

BLUEFIELD, WV, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Two Virginias will unite for an unprecedented evening of entertainment and community support during the Two Virginias, One Mission telethon . The event will be broadcast live from the WVVA-TV studios in Bluefield this Saturday, March 8th, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM ET. The fundraiser will also be simulcast on dozens of other television and radio stations throughout the region and streamed online.To make a donation to the Two Virginias, One Mission telethon, visit the website or during the telethon only, call the toll-free number 1-844-323-7294. Donations may also be made by mail to the following address: The Salvation Army of Mercer County, 300 Princeton Avenue, Princeton, WV 24740. Please designate ‘Disaster Relief’ on all checks.The three-hour special event will feature an impressive lineup of entertainment and sports celebrities with ties to the region, including America's Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Steve Earle, American Idol champion Noah Thompson, country music hitmakers Vince Gill, T. Graham Brown, Clay Walker, Lady A., Charles Wesley Godwin, Moe Bandy, Trey Calloway, Duane Allen from the Oak Ridge Boys, gospel stars Rhonda Vincent, Chosen Road and Delnora, Cody Wickline from The Voice, legendary blues singer Lady D, McKenzie Phipps, Steve March-Torme’, former Lynyrd Skynyrd and Blackfoot guitarist Mike Estes Moon King, Ben Jones, Matt Deal, and Huey Mack. From Las Vegas, Murray Sawchuck and April Brucker; classic Hollywood stars Donny Most and Anson Williams (Happy Days), Tia Carrere (Wayne’s World), Melissa Gilbert (Little House On The Prairie), Kathy Garver (Family Affair), David DeLuise (Wizards of Waverly Place), Mine 9 and HAZARD filmmaker Eddie Mensore, Kevin Sizemore (NCIS), Sean Patrick Flanery (Boondock Saints), Kathy Garver (Family Affair) Julie McCullough and Jeremy Miller (Growing Pains), astronauts Charlie Camarda and Chris Sembroski, authors Dreama Denver (Four Bears in a Box, Gilligan’s Island) and Ashley Belote (Sheepwrecked), the Carpenter Ants, Mountain Stage host Kathy Mattea and Musical Director Ron Sowell. 15-year drum sensation YOYOKA. Members of the WVU football team and the former Governor and Senator of WV, Joe Manchin, and many more will be joining together for this vital fundraising effort.The live telethon special event will be co-hosted by WVVA's Joshua Bolden, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., West Virginia-born actor Kevin Sizemore (NCIS, Under the Dome, Chicago P.D., Mine 9), and New York Times #1 bestselling author Homer Hickam.Hickam, whose memoir "Rocket Boys" became the hit film "October Sky," brings a deep personal connection to the cause, having grown up in and written extensively about Coalwood, McDowell County WV- one of the area’s most severely impacted by recent flooding.“Like Homer, I grew up in McDowell County, which was just devastated. Our communities have always shown remarkable resilience in times of crisis," said WVVA General Manager Charity Holman. "This telethon represents the very best of our Two Virginias region - neighbors helping neighbors. We're proud to bring together such an incredible array of talent to support our friends and families affected by these devastating floods."All proceeds from the telethon will be collected and distributed by local Salvation Army chapters directly serving the flood-stricken areas. The Two Virginias, One Mission telethon will be simulcast and streamed across other television stations across the region including WSAZ Huntington/Charleston will be streaming live on https://www.wsaz.com , WDBJ Roanoke will carry the stream live on their Facebook page, live on Parkersburg/Marietta’s Me/MY TV and streaming live on https://www.wtap.com , streaming live on WDTV Clarksburg/Fairmont and streamed live online at Watch Live through https://www.wvva.com/ as well as WVVA’s Facebook page and their ROKU app. Radio broadcasters offering to stream include West Virginia Radio Corporation, First Media Services, Kirtner Communications, iHeart Media, and more.Students from the following high schools in the two Virginias will be helping answer the phone during the telethon: Princeton, PikeView, Bluefield, Montcalm, Tazwell, Richlands, and Graham.The program will be open-to-carry and commercial-free for all television and radio stations. Broadcasters interested in carrying the telethon feed or who need technical information are encouraged to contact WVVA TV’s Danny Via at 304-324-0667 or email dvia@wvva.com.For more information on the Two Virginias, One Mission telethon, contact:

