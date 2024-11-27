Mega Millions Jackpot Tops Half-a-Billion Dollars

My Lottery Dream Home Bonus Promotion Second Drawing Set for Dec. 5

JACKSON, MISS. – With no ticket matching all six drawing numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot jumped to $514 million.

A player matching all five white balls and the Mega Ball in the drawing Friday evening faces the option taking the jackpot million in annual graduated payments over 29 years or $241 million in a single cash payment.

The Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday evening were 5-22-24-39-42 with a Mega Ball of 3. The last Mega Millions jackpot hit Sept.10, when a player purchased a winning ticket worth $810 million in Sugar Land, Texas.

Despite the jackpots continuing their rolls, Mississippi lottery retailers have sold numerous winning tickets for lower tiered prizes in Mega Millions the past month.

The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing stands at $196 million, with a cash value of $90.7 million. Lotto America’s jackpot is $15.95 million, with a cash value $7.38 million. Mississippi Match 5’s jackpot is $356,000.

$20 My Lottery Dream Home Instant Game: 2nd Chance & Bonus Promotion

To celebrate the Mississippi Lottery’s 5th anniversary, the My Lottery Dream Home scratch-off game includes a bonus promotion with eight drawings every two weeks. Enter your non-winning tickets by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, for the next Bonus Promotion drawing occurring Thursday, Dec. 5.

Prizes in the Bonus Promotion drawing include $15,000, $10,000, $5,000 and two $1,000 digital gift cards for use at select stores. All entries for the bonus promotion are automatically entered into the My Lottery Dream Home 2nd Chance drawing for $1 million.

Learn about the prizes and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.