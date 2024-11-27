Submit Release
Lake Pend Oreille fishing logbooks must be turned in by Dec. 10 for a chance to win prizes

If you’re fishing on Lake Pend Oreille, please keep your eye out for tags located in the backs of rainbow trout. Each tag has a unique number printed on it, as well as a phone number, URL and reward value (on select tags only).

Tags can carry a reward value of $25, $50, $100 or $200, so cross your fingers in the hopes of catching that big reward fish!

If you see a tag, please report the tag number and location of where you caught the fish to Fish and Game.

For full details on the tagging study and how you can participate, click here.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 if you have any questions or would like to learn more about the angler science program on Lake Pend Oreille.

