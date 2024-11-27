Discover the Magic of Winter in Half Moon Bay, California

Visit Half Moon Bay Logo Annual Tree Lighting in Half Moon Bay

This winter season, experience a wonderland of holiday cheer and coastal charm in Half Moon Bay.

HALF MOON BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled along California’s scenic coastline, the town transforms into a festive paradise with activities and events that promise to create cherished memories for all ages. For those looking to plan their perfect winter getaway, comprehensive information on Half Moon Bay's attractions and amenities can be found at www.visithalfmoonbay.org.

Holiday Events to Warm the Spirit

• Nights of Lights – Every Friday between Thanksgiving and Christmas promises a fun, family-friendly event, and Main Street shops will be open late. There will be beautiful lights adorning the trees and shop windows to light the way to a happy holiday.

Starting at 6pm • Free

o November 29 – Tree Lighting: Kick off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting ceremony.

o December 6 – Lighted Parade & Block Party: The lighted parade down Main Street is a perennial favorite.

o December 13 – Ugly Sweater Party: Put on your most outrageous ugly holiday sweater and head downtown for the Ugly Sweater Party!

o December 20 – Elf Movie and Spaghetti Feed: Bundle up for an outdoor screening of Elf, the beloved holiday classic starring Will Ferrell.

• Lighted Boat Festival – Join us for the Lighted Boat Festival and enjoy a variety of food trucks, kids’ crafts, and live performances by local bands. The evening will culminate with a spectacular lighted drone show for the grand finale. Don’t miss this festive community event that brings together the magic of the holiday season by the sea!

Dec 14 • 10am – 8pm • Pillar Point Harbor • Free

• Downtown Shop Window Decorating Contest – Get into the holiday spirit by voting for your favorite shop window this season! Online voting begins on November 30 at 8 AM, kicking off Shop Small Saturday, and runs through December 23 at 8 PM. Two lucky voters will win a $100 gift certificate to their favorite Coastside shop or restaurant, courtesy of the City of Half Moon Bay staff. Winners will be revealed on Christmas Eve—don’t miss the chance to celebrate local creativity!

Nov 30 – Dec 23 • Free

• Beach Break Film Festival – The 3rd Annual Beach Break Film Festival is a three-day event filled with cinematic magic, thought-provoking documentaries, and engaging conversations with talented filmmakers and experts in the field. This year’s festival includes a captivating lineup of 10 films focused on adventure, the human spirit, and resilience. The films range from topics of environmental impact to cultural icons and will be sure to inspire and change all who attend.

Dec 28–30 • Various Times • 1167 Main St • $20–499

Christmas Tree Farms

A visit to one of Half Moon Bay’s famous Christmas tree farms is a holiday tradition for many Bay Area families. Many farms offer the opportunity to cut your own tree, see our Christmas Tree guide at visithalfmoonbay.org/trees for more tips and a complete list of tree farms in the area.

Holiday Shopping

Half Moon Bay’s historic Main Street is a shopper’s paradise, featuring a charming array of locally owned boutiques and galleries. Abode has a fresh batch of their magical Mulling Spices, perfect for cider or mulled wine, or simmer on the stove to make the whole house smell like the holidays. Hometown Mercantile features hand-blown glass spruces and evergreens from Simon Pearce, holiday decor that you can show off all year. Jupiter & Main showcases candles and room sprays in magical holiday scents, all hand made in Half Moon Bay. Juno’s Little Mercantile has Print Fresh flannel pajamas for women in festive holiday prints to help you cozy up in style. Small Town Sweets is bringing back their popular Christmas cookie with White Chocolate and Crushed Peppermint and their famous handcrafted Peppermint Bark. You’ll find seasonal surprises in most downtown shops, along with cheerful holiday décor as shops compete to be voted the best decorated shop on Main Street.



Winter Lodging

Beach House Hotel, Half Moon Bay welcomes travelers with their festively decorated lobby, complete with a cozy fireplace lounge where guests can enjoy complementary cider and cookies during the holiday season. Stays of 2 nights or longer are eligible for discounted rates over select dates and based on availability until March 31, 2025.

Oceano Hotel & Spa hosts a Toys for Tots drive on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 from 10am - 12pm. Drop off a new, unwrapped toy for a child this holiday season and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate with Santa. Book a 3-night stay and receive 15% off your daily rate (subject to room and rate availability).

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay invites families to enjoy precious time together this festive season. Throughout the season, delight in movie screenings of holiday classics, an interactive game room, and listen to the joyous melodies of carolers. In addition to the Christmas trees and ornaments, the resort’s Executive Pastry Chef Joanna Kaskiw and team will be showcasing gingerbread house displays around the resort beginning November 29th.

About Half Moon Bay

Just 30 miles south of San Francisco, Half Moon Bay is a captivating coastal gem that embodies Northern California's natural splendor. Nestled between the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, this enchanting destination offers pristine beaches, ancient redwood forests, and a historic downtown rich with local artistry. Half Moon Bay delivers an unforgettable escape, seamlessly blending seaside tranquility with outdoor adventure. For more information, visit www.visithalfmoonbay.org or call (650) 726-8380.

