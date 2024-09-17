The Magic of Autumn in Half Moon Bay, the World's Pumpkin Capital

Visit Half Moon Bay Logo Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Farm Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival

Visitors to Half Moon Bay can immerse themselves in a quintessential autumn experience, from exploring pumpkin patches to enjoying the area's natural beauty.

HALF MOON BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the leaves turn and a crisp breeze rolls in, there's no better destination to embrace the fall season than Half Moon Bay. This picturesque coastal gem, located just 30 miles south of San Francisco, has rightfully earned its title as the pumpkin capital of the world, producing an impressive 3,000+ tons of pumpkins annually. For those looking to plan their perfect fall getaway, comprehensive information on Half Moon Bay's lodging, attractions and amenities can be found at www.visithalfmoonbay.org.

Pick-Your-Own Pumpkin Patches

Each autumn, the pumpkin fields of Half Moon Bay come alive, drawing visitors to a cherished seasonal ritual. Visitors can explore a variety of local pumpkin farms, each offering its own unique harvest experience. For details on ticketing, reservations, and specific offerings, we recommend contacting individual farms directly.

• Andreotti Farms 800 Cabrillo Highway, (650) 720-0428, www.andreottifamilyfarms.com

• Arata’s Pumpkin Farm 185 Verde Road, (650) 726-7548, www.aratapumpkinfarm.com

• Bob’s Pumpkin Farm Cabrillo Hwy S (3 miles south of Half Moon Bay), (650) 726-4567

• Farmer John’s Pumpkin Farm 850 N. Cabrillo Hwy, (650) 730-9258, www.farmerjohnspumpkins.com

• Lemos Farm 12320 San Mateo Road, (650) 726-2342, www.lemosfarm.com

• Pastorino Farms 12391 San Mateo Road, (650) 726-6440, www.pastorinofarms.com

• Repetto’s Pumpkin Farm 12592 San Mateo Rd, (650) 726-6414, www.repettonurseryflorist.com

Fall Events

• Summer’s End Music Festival closes out the summer with live music from The Alex Lucero Band, Zanzibar and La Misa Negra on the mainstage & the Andy Z & kid's entertainer Jahri performing on the Kid's Zone Music Stage, along with fun activities for the kids like face painting and an inflatable obstacle course.

Sept 21, 12pm to 5pm, 735 Main Street (free)

• First Fridays: Art on Main is a brand-new event conceived as a vibrant celebration of local art, culture, and culinary delights! This monthly event invites art enthusiasts and community members to explore the charming historic downtown area, where galleries, shops, restaurants, and wine bars will showcase a diverse array of artworks and flavors.

First Friday of the month starting October 4, 4pm to 6pm (free)

• 51st Annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off awards the world's biggest prize of $9 per pound to the 1st place pumpkin, plus a special $30,000 mega-prize for the world record breaking pumpkin at the prestigious Half Moon Bay event.

Oct 14, 7am to 2pm, 735 Main St (free)

• Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival is crown jewel of autumn, drawing visitors to the “World Pumpkin Capital” for an epic festival on historic Main Street. Visitors can marvel at colossal pumpkins, enjoy live music performances, and indulge in a cornucopia of seasonal food and drinks.

Oct 19 & 20, 9am to 5pm, Main Street (free)

• Trick or Treat on Main Street invites kids downtown for the afternoon on Halloween, where they can pick up a free trick-or-treat bag in Mac Dutra Park and collect candy from merchants. Bags are distributed between noon and 2pm, and most shops are open until at least 5pm.

Oct 31, 12pm to 5pm, Downtown Half Moon Bay

Fall Cuisine

At The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay’s signature restaurants, The Conservatory and Forbes Four-Star Navio, visitors are invited to enjoy special harvest-inspired dishes and cocktails crafted with local, seasonal ingredients. The menus will feature a savory pumpkin bisque, decadent pumpkin mousse cake, and more seasonal culinary delights. At It’s Italia, their popular Pumpkin Festival Salad, returns for its 20th year. Other popular seasonal favorites return, like Pumpkin Harvest Ale from Half Moon Bay Brewing Company and Pumpkin Ravioli at Mezzaluna. For dessert, sample Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Truffles with Pumpkin Buttercream and Caramel, Pumpkin Pie Fudge and Caramel Apples, along with many other Pumpkin treats at Small Town Sweets.

Seasonal Shopping

Half Moon Bay’s historic Main Street is a shopper's dream with blocks of locally owned boutiques and galleries. Hometown Mercantile features handmade velvet pumpkins made right here in Half Moon Bay, Autumn Plum and Pumpkin Chai candles, and spooky sweets from Sugarfina. Jupiter & Main returns with their house made Spicy Pumpkin candles, hand-poured in Half Moon Bay. Seascapes Succulent Nursery creates adorable pumpkins topped with moss and succulent cuttings that last for months and months. Most downtown shops feature seasonal surprises and cheerful autumn décor.

Arts

Mexican American contemporary textile artist Sandi daRoza’s solo exhibition When I Dream opens on Dia de Los Muertos, Friday, November 1. On view through December 22 at M Stark Gallery.

Lodging

Get an early start on Holiday Fun at Half Moon Bay Lodge. Holiday gatherings booked before 11/30/24 receive a special gift worthy of the nice list, including $250 off room rental, complimentary cider, cocoa, or sparkling wine, complimentary s’mores, complimentary A/V. Plus a special Holiday Room Rate for 13% off. (restrictions apply, contact hotel for details)

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay will adorn the front drive with a festive fall display, creating an idyllic photo op moment. Stunning artistry and florals will extend throughout the resort for guests to delight in. As a lead sponsor of the Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival, The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay will also host the Grand Marshall and Weigh Off winner amidst the season’s festivities.

About Half Moon Bay

Just 30 miles south of San Francisco, Half Moon Bay is a captivating coastal gem that embodies Northern California's natural splendor. Nestled between the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, this enchanting destination offers pristine beaches, ancient redwood forests, and a historic downtown rich with local artistry. Half Moon Bay delivers an unforgettable escape, seamlessly blending seaside tranquility with outdoor adventure. For more information, visit www.visithalfmoonbay.org or call (650) 726-8380.

