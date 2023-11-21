Celebrate the Holidays in Half Moon Bay, California

Visit Half Moon Bay

Half Moon Bay, the beautiful coastal city 30 miles south of San Francisco, is bursting with small town charm during the holiday season.

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Half Moon Bay, the beautiful coastal city 30 miles south of San Francisco, is bursting with small town charm during the holiday season. To plan a trip, visit www.visithalfmoonbay.org for information on the region’s cozy inns and luxury coastal resorts, renowned restaurants, farms, golf courses, wine tasting, fishing, surfing, and much more.

Holiday Lodging

• Beach House Hotel Half Moon Bay will have special discounted rates through March 31, 2024, their Stay and Play promotion offers 10% off two-night stays and the Stay and Save promotion offers 15% off stays of 3 days or longer (subject to availability).

• The Oceano Hotel and Spa offers a Thanksgiving Special through Dec 1st with a special $279 rate for the Deluxe Ocean View Suite (blackout dates may apply). And between December 1 and January 31, treat yourself to seasonal treatments in the Oceano Coastal Spa such as a the Holiday Express, a sweet peppermint Swedish massage.

• The Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay transforms into a magical holiday wonderland for its annual Festive Season. A towering Christmas tree on the resort's Ocean Lawn sets the scene, and festive décor throughout immerses guests in the unique experience of celebrating the holidays on the California coast. A new accommodation offer includes 15% off the best available rate and 15,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points per stay, valid now through January 10, 2024.

Seasonal Cuisine

• Duarte’s Tavern brings back their famous house-made egg nog. Available throughout the month of December, the creamy sipper is like a high-octane Christmas milkshake fashioned from brandy, rum, eggs, sugar, cream, and a dusting of nutmeg. After one sip, you’ll see why locals clamor for it every year.

• Navio, the Forbes Four-Star fine dining restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, offers seasonally inspired dining experiences paired with sweeping ocean views. Esteemed Chef de Cuisine Francisco Simón presents a taste of the holidays with special menus for Thanksgiving brunch and dinner, a multi-course tasting menu for Christmas Day brunch and dinner, and New Year's Eve dinner and New Year's Day brunch.

• The Ocean Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay will offer a lengthy hot chocolate menu, suited for kids and adults. Hot chocolate can be leveled up with an addition of espresso or spiced up with cordials and spirits like Bailey’s, Brandy, Grand Marnier, and more.

• Sam’s Chowder House introduces new winter dishes, including King Salmon over Red Kuri pumpkin puree, chanterelle mushrooms, Bloomsdale spinach and a pomegranate reduction. Also try their delicious house-made pumpkin gnocchi with sage cream, brown butter, and toasted hazelnuts.

Holiday Shopping

Half Moon Bay’s historic Main Street is a shopper's dream with blocks of locally owned boutiques and galleries.

• Abode is a wonderland of cheerful holiday décor, with wreaths, garlands, bells, ribbons, and everything else you need to bring the magic of the season to your own home. 415 Main St

• Barterra Winery is offering a Special Wine Flight with Caviar Experience for the holiday season, from December 20 to January 1. You may also purchase bottles and caviar kits to make a unique holiday gift for friends and family. 315 Main St

• Coastside Books has a great selection of gift wrap, plus adorable table-top mushroom ornaments, holiday sweets, and the perfect gifts for the reader in your life. 432-A Main St

• Hometown Mercantile is stocked with all types of glittery, sparkly, and felted ornaments, holiday scented candles from Nest, lighted flocked trees, nutcrackers, and limited-edition holiday chocolate, plus gifts to please even the toughest to shop for friends and family. 416 Main St

• Juno’s Little Mercantile has imported a selection of holiday candy and advent calendars from Bossier in Paris, and wonderful new holiday apparel for women such as velvet skirt and pant sets from Faherty. 435 Main St

• Jupiter & Main is overflowing with whimsical blown glass ornaments, their own line of seasonal holiday candles hand-poured in Half Moon Bay, and hard-to-find gifts for the guys in your life. 432-B Main St

• The Paper Crane has the perfect cards for every holiday – Christmas, Diwali, Hanukkah, and more – plus colorful paper for all your gift-wrapping and delightful gifts and stocking stuffers. 412 Main St

• Small Town Sweets will be filled with delicious seasonal treats like peppermint candies, gingerbread houses, hand crafted chocolates, licorice, gourmet popcorn and saltwater taffy. Don’t miss their fresh fudge every Friday. 617 Main St

• M Stark Gallery features the watercolor paintings of Charles Forrester and the ceramic sculpture of Amanda Klimek, both on display through December 30. 727 Main St

Christmas Tree Farms

A visit to one of Half Moon Bay’s famous Christmas tree farms is a holiday tradition for many Bay Area families. Many farms offer the opportunity to cut your own tree, check with individual farms for their hours and offerings.

• 4-C’s Christmas Tree Farm 678-698 San Mateo Rd, (650) 726-9614

• Cozzolino Tree Farm 501 San Mateo Rd, (650) 504-8206

• Pastorino Farms 12391 San Mateo Rd, (650) 726-6440

• Rancho Siempre Verde 2250 Cabrillo Hwy, Pescadero, (650) 224-9103

• Repetto’s Nursery and Florist 12331 San Mateo Rd, (650) 726-6414

• Santa’s Tree Farm 78 Pilarcitos Creek Rd, (650) 726-2246

• Ski Lane Tree Farm 2750 Cabrillo Hwy N, (650) 823-0101

• Tom & Pete’s Produce 270 Main St, (650) 726-7500