St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information *Update 2* / Grand Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2008060

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: November 7th 2024 at approximately 2030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jay Road, Richford VT

VICTIM: Stairs Unlimited (Business)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

ACUSED: Brian Corwell Jr.

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 8th 2024 at approximately 0929 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a trailer theft from a business on Jay Road in the town of Richford. Investigation revealed that at approximately 2030 hours a 2013 fifteen foot Sure Trac trailer with no registration plate affixed was stolen from the above listed area. Attached to this news release are two photographs of the suspects and their vehicle involved in the theft. It should be noted, based on witness reports the vehicle involved in the theft was a maroon Dodge Ram. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Conte with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks by email at matthew.conte@vermont.gov or by phone at 802-524-5993. This investigation is ongoing at this time and further updates will be provided as they become available.

UPDATE:

As of November 13th 2024 this incident remains under investigation. Attached to this updated news release are four photographs of the suspects and their vehicle involved in the theft. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident as a result of this updated news release is asked to contact Trooper Conte with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks by email at matthew.conte@vermont.gov or by phone at 802-524-5993.

UPDATE 2:

On November 26th 2024 at approximately 1600 hours, a male involved in this incident was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on February 3rd 2025 at 0830 hours in order to face the charge of Grand Larceny. Investigation revealed the male involved in this incident was Brian Corwell Jr. As of the issuance of this updated news release, the whereabouts of the stolen trailer is still unknown. Anyone with information as to the location of the trailer in question is asked to contact Detective Trooper Conte with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks by email at matthew.conte@vermont.gov or by phone at 802-524-5993.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: February 3rd 2025 at 0830 Hours

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: None