No Research in 10 Years at Rameshwar Mango Research Center; 5 Crore Spent on Salaries!

Devgad, Sindhudurg – The Mango Production Research Sub-center established in Rameshwar, Taluka Devgad, District Sindhudurg, has not conducted any new research for mango production in the last 10 years. However, over 5 crore rupees have been spent on salaries alone during this period, making this research center a white elephant. Every year, various diseases and pests affecting mangoes are reducing production, impacting mango growers. In such a situation, the research center operating under the ‘Dr. Babasaheb Sawant Konkan Agricultural University’ in Dapoli should address the neglect and inaction regarding mango production. Additionally, there is a need to implement effective action programs and conduct useful research for mango growers. Mango growers and the ‘Surajya Abhiyan’ of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti have demanded that the state government pay serious attention to this issue, as stated in a press conference.

The press conference held at Hotel Veda in Devgad was attended by Shri. Vilas Rumde, President of the ‘Mango Traders Association’, and mango growers Shri. Vikas Dixit, Ravindra Karekar, Ajit Rane, Dattatreya Joshi, H.H. Sadguru Satyavan Kadam of the Sanatan Sanstha, Advocate Virendra Ichalkaranjikar, President of the Hindu Vidhidnya Parishad, Dr. Ravikant Narkar of the ‘Surajya Abhiyan’ of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, and Shri. Rajendra Patil of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.

Mango growers are facing problems such as reduced production, decreased quality, and increased costs due to various diseases and pests affecting mangoes. Additionally, there is significant confusion among growers regarding chemical pesticides, and lack of proper information from companies is leading to financial losses for growers. However, the Mango Research Sub-center in Rameshwar seems to be providing no guidance in this regard. Instead of addressing the fundamental problems of growers, this mango research center is engaged in ‘dragon fruit’ cultivation. This question was also raised during the press conference.

It is necessary to conduct direct research on various mango varieties at this research center and establish training and guidance centers for growers on cultivation, technology, disease control, and marketing. While modern technology is being used everywhere, the research center should disseminate information obtained from research to growers through social media like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and websites, or engage in dialogue with them. Additionally, the research center should start diploma courses related to mango production to equip future generations with technological and business skills.

If mango growers face any problems in this regard, they can contact Dr. Ravikant Narkar of the ‘Surajya Abhiyan’ at 9307855279. The state government should take note of the above demands of mango growers and implement immediate improvements. Otherwise, mango growers may have to resort to street protests, a warning was issued.