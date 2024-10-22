Environmental Lights Introduces Eluxtra™: The Next Generation of LED Accent Lighting Solutions

24V Eluxtra™ RGB 24V Eluxtra™ 4-in-1

New line of LED lighting products leverages the expertise of Environmental Lights and City Theatrical.

Eluxtra makes it easier for our customers to achieve their design goals with minimal complexity” — Jordan Brooks, President of Environmental Lights

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, and City Theatrical, a global expert in entertainment lighting technology, proudly announce the launch of Eluxtra™, a new family of LED accent lighting products. Eluxtra represents the next evolution in lighting quality and innovation. It is engineered to enhance performance and simplify installation for professionals across multiple industries.The jointly developed Eluxtra family combines the engineering expertise and years of industry experience from both companies. Designed for superior performance, reliability, and ease of use, Eluxtra LED lighting products cater to diverse vertical markets, including scenic and stage lighting, retail displays, commercial installations, OEM manufacturing, and residential construction.“We are thrilled to bring Eluxtra to the market, representing our continued dedication to pushing the boundaries of LED technology,” said Ron Lorentzen, General Manager of City Theatrical. “By leveraging the expertise of both Environmental Lights and City Theatrical, we’ve developed a product family that delivers the highest quality, simplified wiring, and reliable connections – a combination that is unmatched in the marketplace.”“Eluxtra makes it easier for our customers to achieve their design goals with minimal complexity,” added Jordan Brooks, President of Environmental Lights. “The accent lighting products in this family addresses the diverse lighting requirements of our customers, and simplifies the process of planning and installing LED lighting installations globally.”The Eluxtra family will be offered by both Environmental Lights and City Theatrical. New products will initially focus on core performance and functionality to meet a wide range of project needs. More specialized product varieties will further augment the line over the coming year.The initial wave of Eluxtra products, launching today, includes:• 24V Eluxtra RGB LED Strip Light – A performance strip light ideal for colorful, dynamic lighting.o Available in IP65 waterproof version• 24V Eluxtra 4-in-1 LED Strip Light – RGB plus either 6500K, 2700K, Amber, or Indigo adds versatility for enhanced color needs.o Available in IP65 waterproof versionComing later this fall, Eluxtra will expand to include:• 12V and 24V Eluxtra 5-in-1 LED Strip Light – 5-in-1 allows users to take advantage of an incredibly wide range of colors, offering maximum color customization and control to lighting designers.• 12V Eluxtra 4-in-1 LED Strip Light – RGB plus either 6500k or Amber in a 12V versionThese new products are a blend of innovation and practicality, offering professionals consistent performance, streamlined connections, and easy installation. Whether used in complex scenic environments or sophisticated residential designs, the Eluxtra family delivers cutting-edge lighting solutions that elevate any project.The Eluxtra product line will be available from both Environmental Lights and City Theatrical. For more information, speak with your Environmental Lights sales engineer at (888) 880-1880 and visit EnvironmentalLights.com, or call your City Theatrical representative at (800) 230-9497 and visit CityTheatrical.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.