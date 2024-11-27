East Coast Gaming Congress Will Chart, Analyze Industry’s Rapidly Changing Future

A panel of seasoned experts from various disciplines will chart this future at the upcoming East Coast Gaming Congress April 15 and 16, 2025.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of gaming has arrived, filled with opportunities, challenges and worries for a wide range of stakeholders. A panel of seasoned experts from various disciplines will chart this future at the upcoming East Coast Gaming Congress, to be held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino April 15-16, 2025.The panel, “Future Shock: Confronting Unprecedented Changes in Gaming,“ will address dramatic upheavals in areas ranging from licensing to market share and beyond, as well as issues such as unregulated slot machines and sweepstakes as well as the expansion of igaming, and ilottery.The session – sponsored by Play’n GO – will be moderated by Lynne Levin Kaufman, Co-Chair, Gaming Law Practice Group at the Cooper Levenson law firm.Speakers are:- David Brace, David Brace, Principal, Innovation & Technology, Continent8- Mary Jo Flaherty, Interim Director, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement- Shawn Fluharty, President of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States, Head of Government Affairs, Play’n GO- Chris Grove, Co-Founding Partner, Acies Investments and EKG Ventures- Yael Harel Hertz, CEO, TheLotter Group- Andrew Winchell, Head of Government Affairs, Betr“For nearly three decades, the East Coast Gaming Congress has committed to charting the future of this evolving industry, and this panel continues that essential tradition,” said ECGC co-founder Michael Pollock, Senior Policy Advisor to Spectrum Gaming Group.“These speakers have demonstrated a laser-like focus that will help our audience understand who the winners and losers in this new world will be, as well as explaining how the existing operators in all gaming sectors should respond,” said ECGC co-founder Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO at Cooper Levenson.The 28th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress , the longest-running gaming conference in the United States, will include keynote addresses from major industry CEOs. Other speakers include a wide range of leading regulators, suppliers, investors and other experts who will address a broad array of topics that are central to the future of gaming.The conference will also present a Lifetime Achievement Award to Jim Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International.Past ECGC speakers have included six sitting, former and acting governors of New Jersey, as well as all CEOs who have ever led the American Gaming Association. The conference will again provide outstanding opportunities for sponsorships, networking, professional development, and business-to-business discussions.For more information, visit www.ecgc.us or contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.

