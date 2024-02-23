East Coast Gaming Congress Offers CLE Credits for NJ, PA
EINPresswire.com/ -- The longest-running gaming conference in the United States will again offer Continuing Legal Education credits from both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Lawyers who attend the 27th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, April 17-18 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, can earn 4.8 CLE credits from New Jersey and 4.0 credits from Pennsylvania.
“The legal profession, heavily represented among regulators, operators, suppliers and lobbyists, has long had an interest in the critical issues that we discuss at ECGC, and these two states are the closest geographically to our home in Atlantic City,” said ECGC co-founder Lloyd D. Levenson, Chairman and CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm. “The agenda we have assembled for ECGC 27.0 will offer insights to attorneys and other professionals throughout the United States.”
The following leaders will deliver keynote addresses:
James Allen, Chairman, Hard Rock International & CEO, Seminole Gaming
David Cordish, CEO & Chairman, The Cordish Companies
Jay Dorris, President & CEO, PCI Gaming Authority
Tim Drehkoff, CEO, Rush Street Gaming
Soo Kim, Chairman, Bally’s Corporation
Bill Miller, President & Chief Executive Officer, American Gaming Association
Audrey Oswell, President/Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island
Ray Pineault, CEO, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment
Thomas Reeg, CEO, Caesars Entertainment
Anna Sainsbury, CEO & Co-Founder, GeoComply
Jay Snowden, CEO & President, Penn Entertainment
Additional speakers include a wide range of leading regulators, suppliers, investors and other experts who will address a broad array of topics that are central to the future of gaming, including igaming, lotteries, new technologies and the view from Wall Street.
The conference will also present a Lifetime Achievement Award to David Rebuck, Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. The cocktail reception on April 17 will honor the legacy of the late gaming pioneer H. Steven Norton.
Past ECGC speakers have included six sitting, former and acting governors of New Jersey, as well as all CEOs who have ever led the American Gaming Association. The conference will again provide outstanding opportunities for sponsorships, networking, professional development, and business-to-business discussions.
Register here. For more information, visit www.ecgc.us or contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.
Donna Vecere
