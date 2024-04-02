NJ Attorney General to Address 27th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress
EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin will return as keynote luncheon speaker for the 27th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress (ECGC) to be held April 17-18 at the Hard Rock Atlantic City.
“The East Coast Gaming Congress has long served as the most important forum to ensure a dialogue between the state of New Jersey and all of gaming’s stakeholders. I am looking forward to speaking at the conference, as well as learning from those stakeholders,” General Platkin said.
“Gaming is critical to the future of New Jersey, and New Jersey is critical to the future of gaming. The insights to be offered by Attorney General Platkin into this state’s gaming policy will impact the global gaming industry,” said Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm and a co-founder of ECGC, the longest-running gaming conference in the United States.
“We are honored that Attorney General Platkin will return to the center stage of this industry. Our past keynote luncheon speakers have included six New Jersey governors, including Gov. Phil Murphy. New Jersey has long been a leader in gaming policy, and that tradition continues,” said conference co-founder Michael Pollock.
The 27th ECGC will include keynote addresses from 11 major industry CEOs. Additional speakers include a wide range of leading regulators, suppliers, investors and other experts who will address a broad array of topics that are central to the future of gaming.
The conference will also present a Lifetime Achievement Award to David Rebuck, Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. The cocktail reception on April 17 will honor the legacy of the late gaming pioneer H. Steven Norton.
The conference will again provide outstanding opportunities for sponsorships, networking, professional development, and business-to-business discussions.
For more information, visit www.ecgc.us or contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.
Donna Vecere
