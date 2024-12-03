Indra Energy Announces Grant Donation to The Morton Arboretum’s Chicago Region Trees Initiative

The grant is a part of the energy company’s pledge to support sustainable organizations in the markets they serve

The Morton Arboretum’s Chicago Region Trees Initiative is an incredible program that’s helping to restore Chicago and Illinois neighborhoods.” — Jeff Rodgers, Vice President at Indra Energy

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indra Energy, a renewable energy plan provider, announced a grant donation to The Morton Arboretum, a world-class 1,700-acre tree-focused botanical garden, education, and scientific research center. As a part of their Chicago Region Trees Initiative, this program supports programs designed to create a "healthier, more diverse, more equitable urban forest by 2050."

The grant will support The Morton Arboretum's Chicago Region Trees Initiative (CRTI) working to improve the health, diversity, and equitable distribution of trees in the Chicago region and throughout Illinois. The donation will also support efforts to add to the Chicago region's canopy cover, which at 23% stands well below the national average.

"The Morton Arboretum's Chicago Region Trees Initiative is an incredible program that's helping to restore Chicago and Illinois neighborhoods," said Jeff Rodgers, Vice President at Indra Energy. "When looking at programs we wanted to support, this program has a lasting impact to so many people in Illinois. We thank the Arboretum for allowing us this partnership."

Indra Energy has pledged to support sustainable initiatives in the communities it serves. As a part of this program, the company enrolls customers into One Tree Planted initiatives to rebuild Appalachia forests and is a Champion Sustainability Partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins, which pledges to improve all efforts of social, economic and environmental sustainability.

With the grant provided by Indra Energy, The Morton Arboretum's CRTI will utilize the money for programs to replant natural vegetation, create erosion barriers, and provide canopy and shade to the region, ultimately helping to reduce energy consumption.

The program also provides on the native plants used and how to properly care for them, to ensure that the plants thrive in the environment they are in. According to the 2020 Chicago Region Tree Census, the region's trees provide more than $416 million in annual cost savings in the form of energy use reduction, carbon capture, and many other benefits.

Chicago Region Tree Initiative, 2020 Chicago Region Tree Census Report, accessed 11/15/24, https://mortonarb.org/science/tree-census/

About Indra Energy
Indra Energy is a private renewable energy company, with a mission to expand access to renewable energy for everyone and to support sustainable living practices.

About the Morton Arboretum
The Morton Arboretum is an internationally recognized tree-focused botanical garden and research center. The organization's mission is to mission is to collect, study, display, and conserve trees and other plants from around the world to inspire learning, foster enjoyment, benefit communities, encourage action, and enhance the environment.

About the Chicago Region Trees Initiative
The CRTI Community Tree Planting program partners with more than 200 organizations connected to a site that has space for trees and the capacity to care for them post-planting. CRTI programming is built around three areas of impact: reaching critical communities, strengthening partnerships and inspiring the next generation of tree champions.

