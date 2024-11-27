LANDAU EUGENE MURPHY JR. COMES HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS THIS DECEMBER

~With special guests, symphony performances and more!~

CHARLESTON , WV, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.'s 14th annual “Home For The Holidays” Christmas tour is back with an all-new show and performances throughout the month of December in his home state of West Virginia, and the neighboring states of Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.The 2024 Christmas tour will feature the season six winner of NBC TV’s America’s Got Talent crooning his way through Christmas classics and fan favorites from the Great American Songbook with his Landau Little Big Band.Landau will be joined by several special guests for the 2024 Home For The Holidays tour on select dates, including Mor Ilderton and Holly Forbes from The Voice, and singer/songwriter Corduroy Brown. He will also be the special guest vocalist with the Charleston, SC Symphony Orchestra’s “Holiday Pops” series for a trio of performances December 19th, 20th and 21st. Tickets for all shows are available at https://landaumurphyjr.com/events/ or the individual venue’s website.Landau’s Home For The Holidays tour attendees are encouraged to bring a new toy to the show of their choice to contribute to Landau’s annual “Kids Joy Toy Drive” and receive a special thank you gift from Landau. Landau will personally deliver all toys to children across West Virginia just before Christmas.“Landau’s Home For The Holidays” 2024 tour is presented by West Virginia Adult Education, and their “Never Too Late To Graduate” platform. Landau is a proud spokesperson for WVAE, having earned his high school equivalency diploma with other adult learners. WVAE staffers will be on hand at most tour stops with free information and resources for anyone interested in earning their diploma.Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.’s 14th Annual 2024 Home For The Holidays Tour will stop in the following cities:Wednesday, December 4th - Faith Outreach Church in Clarksville TN: FREE SHOWThursday, December 5th - Cumberland County Playhouse in Crossville TNFriday, December 6th-Alban Arts Center in St. Albans, WV with special guest Mor Ilderton from NBC TV’s “The Voice”: Two shows 7pm and 9pmSaturday, December 7th - Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg WV with special guest Mor Ilderton from NBC TV’s The VoiceThursday, December 12th - Foundry Theater's Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at City Hall in Huntington, WV with special guest Corduroy BrownSaturday, December 14th - Pipestem Resort State Park at Pipestem WV with special guest Mor Ilderton from NBC TV’s The VoiceTuesday, December 17th – TWO shows at Baxter’s 1892 New Bern, NCThursday, December 19th, Friday, December 20th, and Saturday, December 21st – Holiday Pops with Charleston SC Symphony OrchestraMonday, December 23rd - Historic Fayette Theatre in Fayetteville WV with special guest Holly Forbes from NBC TV’s “The Voice”For tickets go to https://landaumurphyjr.com/events/ About Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is the soul-and-Sinatra singing sensation who first rose to national attention on NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent.”His debut album “That’s Life” spent several weeks atop the Billboard Jazz charts and in the Top 40 overall. Landau has since released four additional well-received albums including his latest first-ever album of all original material full-length album "I'm Not Messing Around". All songs have been written or co-written by Landau and the album's producer, Rob Hegel, best known for his work with Air Supply, Labelle's Sarah Dash, and his solo career, which included appearances on American Bandstand and scoring the themes for many network television shows including "Don Kirshner's Rock Concert'.He has penned an Amazon #1 best-selling memoir, appeared on several network TV shows, had a featured role in a film, was nominated for an NAACP Image Award, was named one of the Top Outstanding Young Americans by the United States Jaycees, and has toured around the world, performing hundreds of sold-out concerts.During the COVID-19 pandemic and his forced time off the road, Landau turned his attention to his education, went back to school online, and received his high school equivalency diploma three decades after dropping out, proving it’s never too late to graduate. Landau is now a leading advocate for adult literacy.Visit Landau online at www.landaumurphyjr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.