2024 Macau International Kart Grand Prix sponsored by Sands China to be held this and next week

MACAU, November 27 - The 2024 Macau International Kart Grand Prix, organized by the Sports Bureau, the Automobile General Association of Macao-China, OTK Kart Asia and IAME Asia, and sponsored by Sands China Limited, will take place from 28 November to 1 December (Thursday to Sunday) and from 4 to 8 December (Wednesday to Sunday) at the Coloane Karting Track.

The organizers held a press conference today (27 November) to announce the details of the event. The press conference was attended by: Luís Gomes, President of Sports Bureau; Wilfred Wong, Executive Vice Chairman of Sands China Limited; Roberto Carlos Osório, President of Automobile General Association of Macao-China; Brendan Lim, OTK Kart Asia General Manager; and Benjamin Tan, IAME Regional Consultant - Asia.

The 2024 Macau International Kart Grand Prix features a host of races, including the 2024 Rok Cup Macau Invitational and the AAMC Karting Championship Round 8 (Mini ROK, Junior ROK, KZ) in the first week, and the IAME Asia Final, the AAMC Karting Championship Round 8 (X30 Junior and Senior) and the KZ Invitational in the second week. Around 240 drivers from Mainland China, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, India, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Italy, France, Austria, USA, Brazil, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Macao will participate in the event. Entry is free for residents and visitors to experience the thrill of motorsports.

For more information, please follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.