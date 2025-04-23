A Fusion of Ancient and Modern: BRILLIANT STARS - THE CIVILIZATION OF ANCIENT SHU Immersive Digital Art Experience Officially Opens in Macau

MACAU, April 23 - A Continuation of the “One Exhibition, Two Locations” Initiative

On April 23, the “BRILLIANT STARS - THE CIVILIZATION OF ANCIENT SHU Immersive Digital Art Experience”, an innovative exhibition integrating digital art, interactive technology and archaeological narratives, celebrated its grand opening at the Fantasy Box in MGM MACAU. Open to the public from April 24 to June 24, this extraordinary cultural showcase is jointly organized by the Macao Foundation, the Executive Committee of the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone, and China Poly Group, and co-organized by the Civil Affairs Bureau of the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone, Poly Culture Group, and MGM.

Over 120 distinguished guests attended the opening ceremony, including Huang Liuquan, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region; Wu Zhiliang, Chairman of Administrative Committee of the Macao Foundation; Su Kun, Deputy Director of the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone Executive Committee; Liu Juncai, Standing Committee Member of the Party Committee and Deputy General Manager of China Poly Group; Kenneth Feng, President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; Leong Wai Man, President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and Xu Bei, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of Poly Culture Group. Representatives from Macau’s education, cultural and business sectors, as well as community organizations, also gathered to witness this significant moment.

Wu Zhiliang, Su Kun, and Liu Juncai delivered speeches during the ceremony, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony officiated by Huang Liuquan, Kenneth Feng, Leong Wai Man and Xu Bei, marking the inauguration of the “BRILLIANT STARS - THE CIVILIZATION OF ANCIENT SHU Immersive Digital Art Experience”.

In his opening remarks, Wu Zhiliang emphasized the profound historical significance of the Ancient Shu civilization, which dates back thousands of years and represents an essential chapter in the multifaceted development of Chinese civilization. Highlighting the brilliance of the Sanxingdui and Jinsha cultures, he noted that this exhibition is both a tribute to the ancestors of Ancient Shu and a contemporary reflection on the question, “What Makes China?” True civilization, he explained, does not lie in mere nostalgic revival but rather thrives when traditional cultural legacies resonate with modern technology, creating new vitality into ancient legacies. By deploying cutting-edge technologies such as 12K ultra-high-definition visuals, immersive interactions, and macro-level digital imaging, the exhibition reawakens dormant civilizations and reconnects fragmented cultural motifs. He invited audiences to embark on this cultural journey from Macau—a place where Eastern and Western civilizations converge, fostering an ongoing dialogue between cultures and shaping a vibrant global heritage.

Su Kun remarked that in response to President Xi Jinping’s vision of establishing “Macau + Hengqin” as a new model for enriching the practice of “One Country, Two Systems”, a key pillar of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development, and a high-level platform for China’s global engagement, this exhibition embraces the pioneering “One Exhibition, Two Locations” concept. Hengqin hosted the “Treasures of Ancient Shu - Sanxingdui and Jinsha” exhibition, showcasing tangible cultural relics, while Macau presents “BRILLIANT STARS - THE CIVILIZATION OF ANCIENT SHU Immersive Digital Art Experience” through groundbreaking digital artistry. The Hengqin exhibition concludes on April 24, having attracted over 300,000 visitors, with 20% coming from Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Now, Macau’s digital exhibition continues the narrative, fostering deeper cultural exchange and cooperation between Hengqin and Macau.

Liu Juncai highlighted that Macau located just across the river from Hengqin, serves as a historic cultural hub where Eastern and Western cultures converge. President Xi Jinping has underscored that the primary objective of Hengqin's development is to facilitate Macau's moderate economic diversification. The “BRILLIANT STARS - THE CIVILIZATION OF ANCIENT SHU Immersive Digital Art Experience” exemplifies Poly Group’s commitment to cultural innovation and its dedication to preserving and revitalizing the creative essence of China’s rich traditional heritage. As Hengqin and Macau progress toward deeper integration within the Greater Bay Area, Poly Group will continue to actively promote cultural collaboration, ensuring that diverse traditions thrive in harmony and that grand cultural events continue to flourish. Furthermore, the company will explore new opportunities in industry, infrastructure, and public services across Hengqin and Macau, infusing fresh vitality into Macau’s journey toward moderate economic diversification.

A New Chapter for Digital Art Experiences at the Fantasy Box

The exhibition has received strong support from Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, the Sanxingdui Museum, the Jinsha Site Museum, and other esteemed cultural and museum organizations. Through the power of digital technology, these institutions have collectively built a bridge for cross-temporal dialogue between civilizations. Hosted at MGM’s brand-new multi-purpose venue — Fantasy Box, this exhibition marks the space’s debut themed showcase. Featuring three ultra-high-definition LED screens spanning approximately 500 square meters, the venue dynamically brings the natural ecology, lifestyle, and ancestral activities of the Ancient Shu civilization to life in stunning dynamic displays. The immersive experience invites visitors to step into history, while high-resolution macro imaging technology allows them to marvel at the intricate details of precious cultural relics, highlighting the artistry and craftsmanship of the Ancient Shu civilization.

Illuminating the Ancient Shu Civilization with Digital Art

Focusing on the rich legacies of Sanxingdui and Jinsha cultures, this digital exhibition seamlessly integrates ultra-high-definition visuals, interactive technology and artistic expression to transport visitors on a journey through time and space, unraveling the mysteries and brilliance of the Ancient Shu civilization.

The exhibition begins in the prelude hall, “Galaxy Tunnel”, where Ancient Shu star patterns guide visitors through an enthralling passage across time. The first section, “Brilliant Sun and Stars: 12K Digital Art Film”, presents a stunning visual exploration of Sanxingdui’s natural landscape, daily life, and belief systems through digital artistry. In the second section, “Awakening National Treasures”, interactive technology enables visitors to “awaken” dormant relics, immersing them awe-inspiring revival of this Ancient civilization.

The third section, “12K Macro Views of National Treasures”, utilizes ultra-high-definition imagery to reveal the intricate craftsmanship of bronze masks, golden masks, and other extraordinary relics. Finally, the concluding hall, “Cultural and Creative Space – Ornament Corridor”, invites visitors to explore and purchase cultural and creative products while engaging in a deeply immersive and nostalgic experience. By embracing innovative storytelling techniques, this exhibition revitalizes Chinese civilization in a pioneering format, sparking public fascination with historical culture while infusing new energy into the research and dissemination of Sanxingdui heritage.

More than just a visual feast, the “BRILLIANT STARS - THE CIVILIZATION OF ANCIENT SHU Immersive Digital Art Experience” fosters a cross-cultural dialogue across time and space. Through digital art and interactive technology, the exhibition transforms the essence and wisdom of Sanxingdui and Jinsha into tangible, engaging encounters, deepening visitors’ connection with the Ancient Shu civilization.

Exhibition Details:

Dates: April 24, 2025 – June 24, 2025

April 24, 2025 – June 24, 2025 Hours: Monday–Friday: 11:00 - 19:00

Weekends & Public Holidays: 10:00 – 20:00