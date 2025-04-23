Visitor arrivals for the first quarter of 2025
MACAU, April 23 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals increased by 11.1% year-on-year to 9,862,665 in the first quarter of 2025. Same-day visitors (5,823,384) rose by 21.5% year-on-year while overnight visitors (4,039,281) dropped by 1.1%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.1 days, due to the growth in the proportion of same-day visitors in the total number of visitors. The duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) went down by 0.1 day year-on-year, while that for overnight visitors (2.2 days) remained unchanged.
As regards source of visitors, visitors from mainland China increased by 14.5% year-on-year to 7,206,035 in the first quarter, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (4,011,208) rising by 15.6%. Among the Mainland visitors, 381,172 travelled under the “one trip per week measure”, 97,957 under the “multiple-entry measure” and 28,671 under the “tourist group multi-entry measure”. In addition, visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area rose by 18.8% year-on-year to 3,582,016, driven by an upsurge of 50.3% in the number of visitors from Zhuhai. Visitors from the Taiwan region (221,146) went up by 21.6% year-on-year, while those from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (1,753,042) decreased by 3.6%.
International visitors totalled 682,442 in the first quarter, up by 16.9% year-on-year. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from the Philippines (126,559), Indonesia (53,643), Malaysia (47,094) and Singapore (26,356) rose by 10.4%, 36.5%, 18.2% and 2.8% year-on-year respectively, while those from Thailand (35,073) decreased by 9.2%. With respect to the South Asian markets, visitors from India (19,135) dropped by 3.4% year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from the Republic of Korea (172,255) and Japan (44,663) grew by 33% and 23.6% respectively. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (36,629) went up by 9.7% year-on-year.
Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land (8,100,541; 82.1% of total) grew by 15.4% year-on-year in the first quarter; those arriving through the Border Gate and the Hengqin port both showed a growth of over 20%. Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by air (743,014; 7.5%) increased by 0.9% year-on-year, while those by sea (1,019,110; 10.3%) dropped by 8.9%.
In March 2025, number of visitor arrivals totalled 3,068,920, up by 12.8% year-on-year. Same-day visitors (1,780,279) and overnight visitors (1,288,641) increased by 23.3% and 0.9% respectively. The average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.1 days; the duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) and overnight visitors (2.3 days) both remained unchanged.
