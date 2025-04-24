IPIM’s Legal Affairs Division Relocating to the China-PSC Complex from 28 April

MACAU, April 24 - The Legal Affairs Division of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute will relocate to the first floor of the office building of the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries in Rua Sul de Entre Lagos, Macao, on April 28, 2025. From April 28, the relevant members of the public must go to the new address (China-PSC Complex) for services related to temporary residency applications. Office at The Carat on Avenida do Governador Jaime Silvério Marques will cease operations on the same day.

The current phone, fax numbers, and email of the Legal Affairs Division will remain unchanged:

Phone: (853) 2871 2055

Fax: (853) 2871 3950

Email: aj@ipim.gov.mo

For any inquiries, please feel free to call us.