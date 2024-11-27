UM awards scholarships to over 400 outstanding students

MACAU, November 27 - The University of Macau (UM) held the Scholarship Presentation Ceremony 2024 today (27 November). During the ceremony, the university presented scholarships and academic prizes to 402 students in recognition of their outstanding performances.

UM Vice Rectors Rui Martins and Mok Kai Meng thanked the donors for the scholarships and academic prizes. They said that this year marks the tenth anniversary of UM’s relocation to the Hengqin campus. In support of the Macao SAR Government’s ‘1+4’ strategy for economic diversification, UM plans to establish a new campus and a research institute in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. The university will expand its student body, create new teaching and research spaces, nurture high-calibre talent, and accelerate the transformation of technological achievements. UM will continue to adhere to its development strategy of ‘being rooted in Macao, participating in the development of the Greater Bay Area, integrating into the nation, and going global’. The university will also recruit more high-level and renowned scholars from around the globe, and produce outstanding talent for society. Mok expressed hope that all the recipients will continue to excel in their studies. Martins and Mok also encouraged them to pay attention to the development of Macao, the country, and the world, and contribute to the development of Macao and beyond.

To encourage students to strive for excellence in their studies, UM provided over 70 scholarships and academic prizes in the 2023/2024 academic year. Throughout the year, UM received donations totalling over MOP 4.2 million from more than 50 institutions and individuals, benefiting over 430 students. Some of the academic prizes were presented at the Academic Prize Presentation Ceremony held earlier this year.

During the ceremony, 402 UM students received scholarships totalling around MOP 4 million, donated by more than 50 institutions and individuals. The following scholarships were presented at the event: UMDF – FED Scholarships for Outstanding Student Teacher, Whole Person Development, Outstanding Service, Outstanding Master Thesis, Outstanding Doctoral Thesis, and Outstanding PhD Research Outcomes; University of Macau Scholarship for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programmes; Macau Foundation Scholarship; Henry Fok Foundation Scholarship; Bank of China Scholarship; Bank of China Macau University of Macau National Flag Team Outstanding Team Members Scholarship; Sands China Ltd. Scholarship; Luso International Bank Scholarship; Luso International Bank Whole Person Development Scholarship; Tin Ka Ping Scholarship; Nam Kwong Education Scholarship; ICBC Macau Scholarship; Galaxy Entertainment Group Scholarship; Macau Buddhism Foundation Scholarship; MECOM Power – Hung Yip Group Scholarship; MGM Elite Scholarship; SJM Scholarship; Tai Fung Bank Scholarship; Wynn Macau Scholarship; Wynn Macau Whole Person Development Scholarship; BNU UM Affinity Card Scholarship; Sir Run Run Shaw Scholarship; Lisboa Holdings Scholarship; Macau Tung Sin Tong Scholarship; AOMI Scholarship; AkroStar Academic Prize; Choi Kai Yau Scholarship; CTM Scholarship; Macau International Airport Company Limited Scholarship; Lou Tou Vo Mathematics Scholarship; Prudential Scholarship; Victormap Group Scholarship; Frank Wong Scholarship; Jorge Alvares Foundation Scholarship; CEM Scholarship; The Golden Burger (Macau) Charity Association Scholarship; AAAUM Scholarship; University of Macau Alumni Association Mrs. Kot Ng Wai Lin Scholarship; BCM Scholarship; IEEM Academic Prize; IEEM Scholarship; ASHRAE Macao Chapter Scholarship; L’Arc Macau and Lisboeta Macau Talent Recognition Program; Manulife Scholarship; MdME Excellence Scholarship; Rohde & Schwarz Wireless Communications Scholarship; China Telecom Scholarship; Macao Water Scholarship; Nuno Simões & Associados Scholarship; Wong Seng Hong Scholarship; X Fintech Asia - AI & Data Scholarship; University of Macau (Hong Kong) Alumni Association Scholarship; Alumni Association of University of Macau Students’ Union Scholarship for Best Student Leaders; Ieong Kim Long Whole Person Development Scholarship; Mak Heng Ip Law Firm Scholarship; OCT Law Firm Scholarship; Gloria Man Wai So Students Scholarship.

List of scholarship recipients:

Part 1: https://sds.sao.um.edu.mo/3d-flip-book/scholarship/

Part 2: https://sds.sao.um.edu.mo/3d-flip-book/scholarship-session-2/