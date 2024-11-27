SNAX-Sational Brands Introduces PB&J POP, Inspired by Smucker’s® Grape and Strawberry Jelly and JIF® Peanut Butter

5.25oz Grape Flavor 5.25 Strawberry 24 oz Club Size Grape

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere popcorn brand, inclusive of Cookie Pop, Cereal Pop and Candy Pop, has officially expanded its portfolio offerings to further innovate the snacking aisle with the introduction of the highly anticipated PB&J POP popcorn variety, featuring Smucker’s® Grape and Strawberry iconic jelly flavors, combined with signature JIF® Peanut Butter flavor, debuting this month with a full nationwide retail roll-out.

PB&J POP, inspired by Smucker’s® Jelly and JIF® Peanut Butter, brings the timeless flavors of everyone’s favorite childhood sandwich and current day kids lunch staple, in an entirely new way. Each handful blends the smooth, nutty richness of JIF® peanut butter flavor with the fruity sweetness of Smucker’s® jelly, all drizzled over crunchy popcorn.

It’s a delicious throwback to after-school snacks for adults and lunch box memories, reimagined for today’s snack lovers. Find the PB&J Grape flavor 24oz bags in COSTCO locations across the Pacific Northwest, and additionally our 5.25oz PB&J Grape bag available at Stop and Shop & Winn-Dixie. Kicking off the new year, Burlington and Five Below will carry both the PB&J Grape & Strawberry 5.25oz flavors as well! Also available at cookiepopcandypop.com for online ordering.

“We are excited about the introduction of our latest innovation, PB&J Pop in both Grape and Strawberry. The response to our initial seeding through consumer focus groups and commercial clients has been overwhelming, generating anticipation in the category like we haven't seen in recent times,” stated Mike Hagan, CEO of SNAX-Sational Brands. “Expectations are high, as customers are already reaching out to secure distribution of this unique product across the market. We listened to our customers and have heard you! SNAX-sational Brands is thrilled to bring this American classic to its customers and continue delivering products that truly resonate with them.”

“We are pleased to be the first licensee to collaborate with Smucker’s® and JIF® to create and deliver innovation in the category,” stated Frank Florio, Founder/Creator of Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, and Chief Innovation Officer of SNAX-sational Brands.

"We are thrilled to partner with SNAX-Sational Brands to help PB&J fans enjoy the flavors of JIF® peanut butter and Smucker’s® fruit spreads in an exciting new way,” said Nicole Massey, VP Marketing, Frozen Handhelds & Spreads at J.M. Smucker. “These classic flavors paired with popcorn bring a delicious twist to a perfect anytime snack.”

This licensing partnership was brought to life by J.M. Smuckers licensing agency, Brand Central, LLC.

About SNAX-Sational Brands:

SNAX-Sational Brands Group is the leader in the sweet and savory snack industry, with its premiere brands Cookie Pop, Candy Pop, and Cereal Pop. The better-for-you snack is made 100% in the U.S., low in sodium, and only 150 calories per serving. The line has garnered attention from celebrities and media alike, with flavors such as Cookie Pop OREO® and NUTTER BUTTER®, Candy Pop M&M Mini’s®, Snickers®, TWIX®, and Butterfinger®; and Cereal Pop Fruity Pebbles®.

About PB&J Pop, Cookie Pop, Candy Pop and Cereal Pop:

SNAX-Sational Brands’ signature lineup—COOKIE POP, CANDY POP, CEREAL POP, and the newest PB&J POP—continues to lead in innovative popcorn snacks by combining ready-to-eat popcorn with America’s favorite cookies and candies. Made entirely in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, low sodium, and just 150 calories per serving, these better-for-you snacks were named a “Top 20 Snack” by Buzzfeed and are beloved by fans, media, and celebrities alike, including Cardi B, Lance Bass, David Dobrik, Joey King, Victoria Justice, Kourtney Kardashian, Mario Lopez, Kevin Hart, Lucy Hale, and more.

Additionally, SNAX-Sational Brands proudly supports the Ryan Seacrest Foundation Children’s Hospital Network, which allows young patients to create and engage in original TV and radio programming during their hospital stays, bringing joy and entertainment to children and their families nationwide.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.:

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks, and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day, including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Voortman®, Milk-Bone®, and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, and in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

Follow @CookiePop_CandyPop #CookiePop #CandyPop #CerealPop and now #PBJPop on social media for news and updates, and visit the brand’s website inclusive of their e-commerce shop online at www.cookiepopcandypop.com



Sales Inquiries: Chris Orland - chris@snaxsationalbrands.com | Snax-Sational Brands, LLC

