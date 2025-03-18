Mangusta Capital Invests In Cyber Grant To Revolutionize Cybersecurity

The strategic alliance between Mangusta Capital and Cyber Grant aims to combat global cyber threats by blending top-tier AI and cybersecurity expertise.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mangusta Capital announces its entry into the shareholding structure of Cyber Grant, marking a strategic alliance that bridges two key pillars for the future of digital security: Artificial Intelligence and cybersecurity. Through this synergy, both companies will tackle a crucial mission: countering global cyber threats with next-generation technologies.

Today, AI stands as one of the most disruptive forces in the cybersecurity landscape. On one hand, it provides ever-more advanced defense tools for companies; on the other, cybercriminals harness it for increasingly sophisticated attacks. Mangusta Capital’s investment in Cyber Grant stems from the conviction that only by combining top-tier AI and cybersecurity expertise can we turn this challenge into an opportunity.

Two visions, one goal: redefining cybersecurity

Mangusta Capital is a venture capital firm with a clear vision: to invest in groundbreaking startups across artificial intelligence, consumer technology, and healthcare. Backed by an initial fund of $50 million and aiming to deploy $150 million over the next five years, the firm has already supported leading innovators, including Elon Musk’s Grok.

Headquartered in Menlo Park with operational offices in Europe, Cyber Grant Inc. is a leading player in cybersecurity and digital asset protection. Co-founded by Valerio Pastore, Massimiliano Maggi, and Solana co-founder Stephen Akridge, the company developed Remotegrant, the first patented Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Endpoint Protection system designed to counter both user-driven vulnerabilities and advanced ransomware aimed at exfiltrating corporate data. Cyber Grant also created Filegrant, the only software in the world offering a cloud-based data protection service capable of blocking AI-driven scraping via web browsers—allowing organizations to monetize by selling securely protected files.

A Partnership for the Future of Cybersecurity

“Our investment in Cyber Grant represents a strategic step toward supporting one of the most innovative ventures in cybersecurity,” says Kevin Jiang, Co-Founder and General Partner at Mangusta Capital. “With the escalation of cyber threats, we believe AI-enabled security solutions are essential for the future.”

“We are excited to support Cyber Grant, a company that—much like Mangusta Capital—is American yet proudly carries an Italian DNA,” underscores Tommaso Chiabra, Co-Founder and General Partner at Mangusta Capital. “Just like our VC fund, by harnessing that uniquely Italian blend of innovation, technology, and creativity, Cyber Grant is entering the global market here in the United States, where the key game in innovation, cybersecurity, and AI is being played.”

“With support from Mangusta Capital and its extensive network of entrepreneurs and talent, we can accelerate the adoption of our solutions in the U.S. and develop new features,” adds Valerio Pastore, Co-Founder of Cyber Grant. “By merging AI with our sector expertise, we aim to protect institutions and companies of all sizes from cyber threats.”

Through this alliance, Mangusta Capital and Cyber Grant endeavor to redefine cybersecurity, bringing to market solutions that will transform how businesses and institutions safeguard their data in the AI era.

