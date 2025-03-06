CMG’s Highly Coveted Desert Nights Series At ZENYARA Luxury Estate Returns For The 2025 Festival Weekends

Globally In-Demand Artists To Headline At ZENYARA With Access by DORSIA, In Partnership With Framework and Tao Group Hospitality, April 11-27, 2025

Our off-site events are produced at ZENYARA estate with a focus on experiential, creating the ultimate post-festival environment for guests, with esteemed partners such as Dorsia, Framework, and TAO.” — David Corso, CMG, Founder and CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global experiential agency leader Corso Marketing Group, CMG, returns for the 7th consecutive year to the exclusive ZENYARA® Estate, continuing its elevated festival slate of programming alongside 2025 production partner Framework, Dorsia, and hospitality partner Tao Group Hospitality, as well as premium brand alignments with Patron, Heineken, and Red Bull. The Desert Nights series will kick off on April 11, 2025 and close out on April 20, 2025, offering festivalgoers six strong nights of alluring late night entertainment. Rodeo Nights, their inaugural country western inspired series, will take place over Stagecoach Music Festival weekend as the ZENYARA® series third installment, April 25-27, 2025.

Since ZENYARA®’s debut to the Coachella Valley in 2018, solidifying itself with a reputation as the most impressive estate in the desert, CMG curates, programs and produces an annual experiential event series held at the ZENYARA® luxury estate over both festival weekends. The highly sought after 70 acre sprawling desert grounds located in the heart of the Coachella Valley, whose recognition continues to gain visibility through the esteemed programming of CMG, layered with national and globally recognized design awards accolades. An unmatched oasis and exclusive destination, ZENYARA® achieves continuous global attention in the real estate sphere for its unique design and ground offerings, envisioned as a playground for the elite traveler.

“At CMG we greatly value our two decade strategic partnership with Goldenvoice/AEG, an incredible force that continues to push the boundaries of excellence year after year, elevating the festival experience and in turn elevating the experiential offerings and guest expectations. CMG will produce three major brand activations at the festivals again for 2025 on behalf of Heineken, Red Bull and Shein. Our off-site events are produced through this festival lens with a focus on experiential, creating the ultimate post-festival environment for guests, with esteemed, key partners such as Dorsia, Patron, Heineken, Red Bull, TAO and Framework.” - CMG Founder and CEO, David Corso

For the 2025 event schematic, CMG announces a returning partnership with Dorsia, the Miami-based, internationally popular tech and hospitality startup best known for allowing its members access to the world’s most sought-after restaurant reservations and experiences. Dorsia is also unveiling its new B2B event operations and guest list management app, Gatekeeper, with unique features specific to luxury experience operators like CMG and Framework. Tao Group Hospitality group will also return as the official luxury hospitality partner for the seventh consecutive year offering a premium nightlife experience to guests. Framework, an entity that has passionately shaped Los Angeles’ dance music scene while simultaneously curating top-shelf events around the globe as an official Coachella festival programmer, also returns as a longstanding partner of CMG for the ZENYARA®’s series.

"Our mission is to guide members to plan their entire social calendars on Dorsia. We aim to partner with the best in class events, art fairs and festivals around the world, and the Zenyara series is no exception, achieved through our strategic partnership with CMG." - Marc Lotenberg, Dorsia CEO and Founder

CMG is a strategic creative agency that consistently creates high level experiences to solve brand challenges while further building brand recognition. With over thirty years of industry experience, CMG provides unprecedented solutions and partner alliances. Founded by David Corso in collaboration with their expert team of creators, CMG (Corso Marketing Group), produces impactful marketing that delivers results and out of the box event activations year round. From strategy to design, development to production and activation to amplification, CMG continues to elevate as an industry leader and driving force behind the most buzzworthy of experiential collaborations. CMG works internationally with the most recognized of well-respected brands across the consumer, retail, hospitality and technology sectors, with names including, Adidas, Heineken, RH, Red Bull, Patron, Soho House, Amazon, Tao Group Hospitality, Resorts World Las Vegas, and AEG.



The annual Coachella and Stagecoach festival timed weekend programming produced by CMG and this year aligned with Access by Dorsia, in partnership with Framework and Tao Group Hospitality, creates a year round desire for access to the luxury grounds. ZENYARA® is well established as an in-demand mainstay, namely the most desired of off-site VIP event destinations to those in the know year after year.

The deluxe property featuring an aquatic wonderland complete with an active man made white sand beach, front entry mote, boating path with full array of boat and jetski options, and infinity resort-style pool offers a wow-factor to the guest like no other Coachella Valley property. Large sundecks, fire pits, indoor and outdoor lavish bars, sporting and sitting areas cover the property, along with a luxurious main house structure surrounded by guest casitas that border the resort style pool. A golf course, ATV course, tennis, pickleball and basketball courts also can be found on the estate, along with a state-of-the-art gym and full spa facility. ZENYARA® combines sophisticated European design with the simplicity of desert living.

CMG has been a primary experiential production agency and partner of Goldenvoice since the inception of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival®. CMG also remains Goldenvoice and AEG’s official annual partner for off-site Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival® events, focused at ZENYARA® luxury estate, while simultaneously producing official on-ground festival sponsorship for over two decades. CMG is the long-running Agency of Record for three Coachella Festival® annual sponsors inclusive of Heineken®, and Red Bull®.



About Dorsia:

Dorsia, the global leader in the hospitality and tech space is best known for allowing its members access to the world’s hardest to get restaurant reservations and most sought-after experiences. Dorsia was founded by CEO Marc Lotenberg, a seasoned entrepreneur and media executive renowned for leading innovative ventures in lifestyle and culture. Dorsia offers members the ability to access impossible reservations and exclusive cultural moments around the globe. In an age where spontaneity and access are the ultimate luxuries, Dorsia members can touch down in any destination, from global hubs to seasonal islands, and immediately unlock the best dining, member-only events, daylife, nightlife, and curated experiences. Dorsia’s mission is to transform the economy and experience of hospitality through its patented frictionless payments technology. www.dorsia.com // Follow on socials @dorsia

About Framework:

Since its inception in 2013, Framework has passionately shaped Los Angeles’ dance music scene while simultaneously curating top-shelf events around the globe. Framework has hosted over 200 artists and 1.1 million guests across more than 35 venues internationally, becoming the principal consultant, talent buyer, and event producer for businesses and brands looking to present novelty nightlife experiences to their markets. Framework’s dynamic portfolio includes Hollywood’s premier dance venue Sound Nightclub, as well as Hollywood’s newest nightspot The Spotlight; producing Wynn Las Vegas’ bi-annual Art Of The Wild festival; and a partnership with Goldenvoice on Coachella’s Yuma Tent, The Shrine Los Angeles, and The Fonda. Website + Instagram +Youtube

About Tao Group Hospitality:

Tao Group Hospitality delivers distinctive culinary and premium entertainment experiences through its portfolio of restaurants, nightclubs, lounges, and daylife venues. Tao Group Hospitality acquired Hakkasan Group in April 2021. The combined company operates over 80 branded locations in over 20 markets across four continents and features a collection of widely recognized hospitality brands. These include TAO, Hakkasan, Crane Club, OMNIA, Marquee, LAVO, Beauty & Essex, Yauatcha, Ling Ling, Cathédrale, Little Sister, The Highlight Room, Sake No Hana, Jewel, and more. Tao Group Hospitality is part of Mohari Hospitality, a global investment firm with a focus on luxury lifestyle and hospitality investments. Learn more at www.taogroup.com.

The complete 2025 Desert Nights and Rodeo Nights event activation lineup to be released closer to the date with featured talent continued to be announced.

For additional information on Corso Marketing Group visit them online at https://www.corsomg.com/ and follow @CorsoMG on Instagram.

For all press Inquiries and information on covering the above activations please contact:

The Influence | Ali Lasky | CMG@theinfluence.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.