Demi Lovato Joins Caliwater As Brand Partner, Marking A Continued Personal Commitment To Health And Wellness

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CaliwaterⓇ, the all-natural cactus water super hydration beverage founded by actress Vanessa Hudgens and health mogul Oliver Trevena, is excited to welcome GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato to the team. Known for her dedication to health and wellness, Demi joins CaliwaterⓇ as a Brand Partner, Investor and Ambassador, with a goal to inspire people everywhere to make mindful choices with the beverages they consume.

CaliwaterⓇ is sourced directly from the prickly pear cactus in the Sonoran Desert and is packed with five naturally occurring electrolytes, antioxidants, and essential nutrients to support hydration, and other health benefits. CaliwaterⓇ offers a delicious choice of beverage that is only half the calories and sugar compared to coconut water.

Demi Lovato has long been a champion of wellness, sharing her personal journey toward health and balance with her fans. Now, in partnership with CaliwaterⓇ, Demi is bringing that passion for wellness to a broader audience, promoting healthy choices and self-care through hydration. Adds Demi, "I have been a fan of CaliwaterⓇ for a while now and I am excited to officially partner with the brand. Caliwater is a delicious way to feel good, stay hydrated, and make sure I am getting the electrolytes, antioxidants, and essential nutrients that my body needs to stay healthy.” (See Demi's Instagram announcement here.)

“We’re thrilled to have Demi Lovato join the CaliwaterⓇ family,” said co-founder Oliver Trevena. “Her authentic commitment to health and wellness mirrors what we stand for at CaliwaterⓇ. Together, we hope to offer consumers better choices in the beverage space, whether that’s choosing a refreshing CaliwaterⓇ or finding joy in a healthy lifestyle.”

The global electrolyte market is projected to reach $46.5 billion by 2028, with plant based hydration beverages accounting for $13.9 billion of that market. 75% of American adults are chronically dehydrated and more than 50% of all US kids. Solving this crisis has led to an increased interest in hydration beverages.

About Caliwater

CaliwaterⓇ is an all-natural functional cactus water beverage founded by actress Vanessa Hudgens and health mogul, Oliver Trevena. Sourced from the prickly pear cactus in the Sonoran Desert, CaliwaterⓇ is rich in antioxidants, five naturally occurring electrolytes, vitamins and minerals. CaliwaterⓇ transcends the boundaries of mere hydration and through its prickly pear core ingredient, provides numerous benefits for health and well-being such as immunity support, digestion, and skin health. With a commitment to wellness and sustainability, Caliwater promotes a healthy lifestyle that is good for you– and the planet. Caliwater is also officially partnered with American Forests. By aligning Caliwater’s commitment to healthy living and sustainability with American Forests’ nearly 150-year legacy of leadership in forest restoration and conservation, this partnership seeks to inspire action and support for reforestation efforts across cities and landscapes.

About Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is a GRAMMY-nominated and award-winning musician, actor, advocate and New York Times best-selling author. First known for her onscreen talents, Demi soon became a musical phenomenon for her remarkable vocal ability. With over 50 billion streams earned worldwide, Demi has released eight original studio albums, all of which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and four which boast over one billion streams on Spotify. Most recently, Demi made her directorial debut with her acclaimed Hulu documentary "Child Star." As an actor, Demi can next be seen in Stephanie Laing’s "Tow" alongside Octavia Spencer, Ariana DeBose, Rose Byrne and Dominic Sessa. With an audience of over 266 million on social media, Demi has established herself as a global sensation. linktr.ee/demilovato

Perfectly timed to this exciting news, Caliwater will be an exhibitor at the 2025 Natural Products Expo West taking place in Anaheim, March 4-7, where they will also debut their new can design.

