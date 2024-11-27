EXANTE Expands Global Reach with New Dubai Office

EXANTE Co-Founder Gatis Eglitis

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Globally recognised fintech brand EXANTE has opened a new office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).By establishing its presence in Dubai, EXANTE is now offering its brokerage solutions to clients in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), providing them with access to over 50 global financial markets and more than a million instruments in a fully customisable trading platform.This move into the Middle East underscores EXANTE's dedication to expanding its global footprint.With this latest expansion, EXANTE now boasts regulation in five jurisdictions, including the FCA in the United Kingdom, the SFC in Hong Kong, the DFSA in the UAE, CySEC in Cyprus, and the MFSA in Malta. This diverse range of regulatory approvals reflects the company’s dedication to providing a secure and trustworthy trading solution for its growing number of clients across the globe.“We are thrilled to receive this regulatory stamp of approval that propels us into the dynamic financial heart of Dubai,” said Ashraf Bajsair, Head of Regional Sales, Middle East at EXANTE. “This marks a pivotal moment in our growth strategy, allowing us to deliver our innovative trading solutions to the UAE market. Our team is dedicated to maintaining the utmost standards of service and regulatory compliance, ensuring that our clients receive the excellent personable experience EXANTE is globally known for.”EXANTE Co-Founder, Gatis Eglitis, commented: "EXANTE is thrilled to announce the opening of our new office in Dubai, a pivotal milestone in our global expansion strategy. This move not only establishes our presence in one of the world’s most influential financial centres but also offers clients direct access to our services in the region.Building upon our strong foundations in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Europe, this milestone underscores our commitment to providing seamless, borderless access to global markets. We can’t wait to welcome clients to our Dubai office, strategically located within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a bridge between East and West renowned for its regulatory excellence, world-class infrastructure and vibrant business environment.”Alexey Kirienko, EXANTE CEO and Co-Founder, added: “The opening of our Dubai office represents more than just geographical expansion. It’s a testament to EXANTE’s unwavering commitment to connecting investors with global opportunities, combined with that personal client experience we’ve been known for since 2011, when XNT grew its first roots in Malta.”About EXANTEEXANTE is a leading global fintech offering access to 50+ global financial markets, 8 asset classes and 1m+ instruments, from one easy multi-currency account, using proprietary technology. It offers fully customisable solutions, advanced trading modules, and robust infrastructure. With a commitment to excellence, transparency, and client satisfaction, EXANTE offers comprehensive brokerage services to individual and institutional investors worldwide. The brand operates in Dubai from EXT Ltd, a European-based investment firm based in Cyprus and regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC).For more information about EXANTE and its services, please visit exante.eu or visit our new office at EXT Ltd, Unit GV-00-10-07-BC-08, Level 7, Gate Village Building 10, Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates.Media Contact: Julia Chapman jch@exante.eu

