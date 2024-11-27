New Research from Serrala unveils CFOs' transformative evolution from finance leaders to growth catalysts in 2025

The Strategic Rise of CFOs: From Finance Leaders to Growth Catalysts

Serrala unveils a Forrester study on CFOs’ evolution, highlighting their shift from finance operators to strategic advisors driving strategy by 2025.

2025 will be a milestone year for the office of the CFO as they break free from an operational mindset and elevate their roles as strategic leaders.” — Axel Rebien, Serrala's CEO.

NORDESDT, HAMBURG, GERMANY, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation, announced today the release of a new commissioned research study conducted by Forrester Consulting, that highlights the transformative evolution of CFOs and finance leaders as they gain influence and elevate their role from finance operations to strategic advisors in 2025.The study “The Strategic Rise of CFOs: From Finance Leaders to Growth Catalysts” surveyed over 300 senior finance professionals from the United States, France, Germany, The Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, including CFOs and finance leaders from mid-sized and enterprise-level organizations in industries such as technology, manufacturing, and financial services. Key findings from the research highlight how 76% of finance leaders agree that CFOs should play a leading role in corporate strategy formulation, and how 71% of respondents view adopting cloud-based financial solutions for scalability and flexibility and investing in automation as top financial strategy and technology initiatives.The report highlights key findings as CFOs evolve beyond traditional finance management:- 62% of finance leaders believe that the perception of finance as merely a support function is a major challenge in increasing their strategic influence within organizations.- 57% cite accessing real-time data as a major challenge, which limits their ability to make timely, informed decisions and hampers their strategic impact.- Only 62% of finance teams feel skilled enough to utilize new technologies effectively, while 60% recognize that significant changes in processes and culture are required to drive transformation.“2025 will be a milestone year for the office of the CFO as they break free from an operational mindset and elevate their roles as strategic leaders.” commented Serrala’s CEO, Axel Rebien. "Technology isn’t just a tool; it’s the catalyst for strategic influence. We're seeing customers leverage automation like never before, using data to accelerate decision-making and gain a clearer view of their business through predictive analytics in financial planning, as well as capabilities in financial modeling and scenario analysis."The full research study is available now. For additional insights, please click here About SerralaSerrala is a global leader in finance process automation, with a track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe.Our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications automates all working capital-related processes, from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash Flow Management, and Treasury.We empower leaders to create an autonomous finance machine to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better managed, transforming the finance department into a strategic engine.

