Statement by the Prime Minister on the Confirmation of the New European Commission and the Election of Marta Kos

SLOVENIA, November 27 - "Heartfelt congratulations, dear Marta, on your appointment as European Commissioner. The enlargement portfolio entrusted to you will be of exceptional importance for the European Union in the period ahead, as it pertains to the stability and security of the Western Balkans region and especially Ukraine, where for the first time, a real possibility for a peaceful resolution is emerging. I am particularly pleased that you will lead this effort with your knowledge, experience, and above all, dedication to European values. I trust that you will significantly contribute to a larger, more connected, and stronger European Union. To President von der Leyen and the entire European Commission team, I wish much success in tackling the challenges of our time. Slovenia stands ready to support you."

On this occasion, Prime Minister Dr. Golob also expressed his gratitude to the outgoing European Commissioner, Janez Lenarčič, for his excellent work.