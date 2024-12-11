Vivlion® launches fixed-pair Alexandria, a genome-wide PRCISR™ CRISPR library with unmatched accuracy and precision

Vivlion GmbH is a leader in CRISPR-based screening technologies Dr. Martin Wegner, Head of R&D and Customer Solutions

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivlion GmbH, a leader in CRISPR-based screening technologies, today announced the launch of its new flagship fixed-pair Alexandria PRCISR™ CRISPR library.

Engineered by Vivlion’s proprietary 3Cs platform technology, this pooled genome-wide Cas9 knockout library delivers industry-leading uniformity, efficiency, and gene coverage, setting new standards in CRISPR screening. Due to its unique design, it delivers pre-defined pairs of guide RNAs (gRNAs) to individual cells, maximizing editing efficiency while cutting experimental demands in half.

Key features of Vivlion’s PRCISR™ CRISPR fixed-pair Alexandria:

• Comprehensive target coverage: 20,908 human genes (including 99.6% of all protein-coding genes of ENSEMBL 113)

• Innovative fixed-pair format: each construct contains two gRNAs targeting the same gene

• Maximal diversity: two constructs per gene, 41,951 pairs of gRNAs in total (including controls)

• Superior uniformity: library distribution skew of 2.22

• Innovative Cas9 gRNA selection: gRNAs are selected based on phenotype consistency

• Read-out flexibility: supports dropouts, enrichments, and single-cell phenotypes

• Integrated quality control concept: safe-harbor and non-targeting gRNAs as controls, ensuring screening quality and data integrity

“Vivlion’s fixed-pair Alexandria library is engineered to support a wide range of applications, including gene function studies, disease modeling, and therapeutic target discovery”, explains Martin Wegner, Head of R&D and Customer Solutions at Vivlion. “Its comprehensive design and high-performance in pools and single cells significantly increase the genetic search space and make it an indispensable tool for academic and industrial R&D.”

All PRCISR™ CRISPR libraries are made with Vivlion’s cutting-edge PCR- and cloning-free 3Cs technology, ensuring highly uniform gRNA distributions and facilitating at-scale CRISPR screening while reducing experimental workload and enhancing data quality.

Vivlion’s single, fixed-pair, and multiplex libraries, in combination with its CRO services for CRISPR screening, sequencing, and computational analyses, position Vivlion as the ideal partner for commercial R&D programs to accelerate drug developments.

About Vivlion: Vivlion GmbH specializes in CRISPR screening solutions that drive biomedical research and innovation. PRCISR™ CRISPR is based on the proprietary PCR-free 3Cs technology developed at Goethe University Frankfurt, Germany, and includes next-generation gene editing solutions and advanced gRNA libraries enabling highly efficient and combinatorial CRISPR screens.

For more information, please visit www.vivlion.com

