Vivlion® launches fixed-pair technology for combinatorial gene editing and screens

Significant expansion of proprietary CRISPR multiplexing platform to serve customers worldwide

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivlion GmbH, a Germany-based biotech company providing next generation gene editing solutions, has announced the launch of its latest breakthrough technology. With this, Vivlion’s unique multiplexing platform is significantly expanded: combinatorial CRISPR libraries are now available in random as well as fixed-pair formats. Whilst the former contains all combinations of any two gRNA pools, the latter lets customers choose defined combinations of any two gRNAs per cell. With this innovation, Vivlion® improves monogenetic investigations (two gRNAs hitting the same target) and opens the field of defined double edits for systematic exploration of coding and non-coding regions.

The company is one of the hot newcomers in the gene editing field and was highlighted as “one to watch” in the 2020 Spinoff prize competition initiated by Nature Research together with Merck. Vivlion’s proprietary 3Cs technology enables the generation of combinatorial CRISPR libraries in any order of magnitude. Due to the uniform gRNA representation of Vivlion’s reagents, experimental efforts and costs can be reduced by a factor of 10.

The foundational technology has been developed at Goethe University Frankfurt (Germany), Vivlion® holds the exclusive license for global sale of fixed-pair reagents.

About Vivlion GmbH: Vivlion GmbH provides innovative gene editing reagents and screening services for the global R&D market based on the proprietary 3Cs technology developed at Goethe University’s Institute of Biochemistry II. Vivlion is a spin-off of Goethe University Frankfurt am Main, founded in December 2018 by a team of scientists together with Goethe University Frankfurt am Main as a shareholder. Seed funding was secured by a private equity company, gsccb Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH. For more information on Vivlion’s off-the-shelf and customized solutions, visit www.vivlion.de.