Vivlion® to provide services to Repare Therapeutics on advanced PRCISR™ CRISPR gRNA libraries

FRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivlion GmbH, a German biotech company providing next-generation gene editing solutions, today announced an agreement to provide services for the generation of advanced gRNA libraries for CRISPR applications to Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company. Vivlion’s CRISPR-Cas solutions are powerful functional genomics tools, enabling synthetic lethal screening at scale.

"We are thrilled to work with Vivlion for their high-quality CRISPR libraries that have excellent guide representation. The superb quality of their products and technical support has made them a highly valued contributor. Vivlion’s genome-wide CRISPR libraries will enable us to continue discovering synthetic lethal drug targets with lower false negative rates, which will ultimately benefit cancer patients in need of new therapeutic options”, said Jordan Young, Ph.D., Director of Repare’s SNIPRx® platform.

Vivlion will provide it’s customized PRCISR™ CRISPR libraries for Repare’s synthetic lethality screening applications.

Vivlion’s proprietary PRCISR™ CRISPR technology removes the need for PCR amplification, resulting in gRNA libraries with unrivaled uniformity. This uniformity enables downscaling of experiments (up to 10-fold) and allows the exploration of multi-genetic contexts and combinatorial therapeutic interactions.

“Vivlion is proud to contribute to Repare’s goal of advancing a novel class of targeted therapies that directly address genetic alterations associated with selected tumors”, said Professor Manuel Kaulich, Chief Scientific Officer of Vivlion. “We are looking forward to our ongoing relationship to further supply our leading gRNA libraries and experimental consultancy capabilities – this will support Repare’s proprietary synthetic lethality approach and help them discover highly targeted cancer therapies.”

About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes RP-6306, a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1 clinical development; camonsertib (also known as RP-3500), a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development and partnered with Roche; a preclinical Polθ inhibitor program; as well as several additional, undisclosed preclinical programs. For more information, please visit reparerx.com. SNIPRx® is a registered trademark of Repare Therapeutics Inc.

About Vivlion GmbH

Vivlion GmbH is a gene editing company based in Germany providing its disruptive PRCISR™ CRISPR platform to pharma and biotech companies worldwide. PRCISR™ CRISPR is based on the proprietary PCR-free 3Cs technology developed at Goethe University Frankfurt, Germany, and includes next-generation gene editing solutions and advanced gRNA libraries enabling highly efficient and combinatorial CRISPR screens. In addition, PRCISR™ CRISPR includes experimental design and bioinformatic solutions. For more information, please visit www.vivlion.com. Follow Vivlion GmbH on Twitter | LinkedIn