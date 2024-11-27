Police on its fight against Gender-Based-Violence and Femicide

Yesterday, marked the start of the 16 days of No violence against women and children campaign - a period in which the SAPS continues to intensify its fight against Gender-Based-Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

The start of the campaign coincided with the second quarter crime statistics release by the Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu. While the statistics showed a positive downward trend in several categories of crime, the murders of women and children remain high.

In his speech, Minister Mchunu emphasized that

Gender-based violence (GBV), which has become a national priority crime, requires a distinct focus, as it continues to devastate families and communities, with a unique set of challenges that demand specialised intervention, thorough investigations, and collaborative solutions.

Family violence, child protection, Sexual Investigations Unit(FCS)

With this said, the SAPS remains committed to ending this scourge with the establishment of a dedicated unit to deal decisively with such crimes.

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investigations Unit (FCS) consists of 176 units across the country and falls under the Detectives division.

The role of the FCS Detectives in the SAPS is to ensure the effective prevention, investigation of FCS- related crimes; and to ensure justice for victims of family violence, crimes against children and sexual offences.

FCS related crimes can be divided in four (4) main groups, namely:

1. Sexual crimes (incest, rape, sexual assault)

2. Person directed crimes(assault, assault GBH, Murder)

3. Illegal removal of a person (Kidnapping, abduction, missing children)

4. Electronic media facilitated crime such as child pornography as well as filming and sharing of others during sexual activity without consent.

The unit also has Forensic Social Workers (FSW) whose responsibility is to assist FCS detectives to complete psychosocial and risk assessments, provide effective therapeutic services, and implement crisis interventions for victims of crime who often have experienced severe trauma and grapple with significant social, emotional, psychological and behavioral challenges. These assessments are presented to court as part of evidence.

Convictions of FCS unit

It is indeed encouraging to note that the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investigations (FCS) unit which is responsible for preventing, combatting and investigating such incidents has registered commendable progress in the fight against the GBVF scourge in the past year.

From April 2023 to September 2024, the FCS unit registered the following successes:

16 668 GBVF suspect raids were conducted across the country.

29 150 GBVF perpetrators were arrested.

556 accused were handed down life sentences.

480 accused were handed down 20 years and above imprisonment sentences.

998 accused were handed down 10 years up to 19 years imprisonment sentence.

1792 accused were handed down 1 to 9 years imprisonment sentences.

GBVF desk at every Police station

The SAPS has Gender Based Violence Desks at every police station to ensure that GBVF cases recieve priority attention and such cases are speedily attended and responded to.

Victim friendly rooms

There currently are 1 161 designated Victim Friendly Rooms (VFRs) at police facilities which include police stations, contact points, satellite police stations, 2 international airports and at Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units.

The VFR is a dedicated room within a police station to provide a space

for victims of intimate violence (gender-based violence, child abuse,

sexual offences and domestic violence) to ensure their statements are taken in

private within a non-threatening environment.

Media enquiries:

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 082 040 8808