Vibrant’s Latest Galley Release 'International Business Essentials' Is A Must-Read For New And Experienced Entrepreneurs

Galley cover of International Business Essentials You Always Wanted To Know - a comprehensive manual for entrepreneurs and business professionals. Dr. Lisa Power, author of International Business Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Dr. Lisa Power Curates An All-You-Need-To-Know Guide To Navigating Global Marketplaces

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanding a business into foreign markets is the need of the hour, but it can be a daunting task if one doesn’t have the right resources and guidance. Authored by Dr. Lisa Power, Vibrant Publishers’ upcoming book International Business Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (International Business Essentials for short) is a treasure trove for those who want to expand their business globally. It packs everything, right from global business strategies to government laws and regulations, into one concise manual that can be read by entrepreneurs and professionals on the job. The Advance Review Copy is now available on NetGalley for interested readers.

With globalization forming an intricate web connecting the world like never before, businesses can't thrive in isolation. Seasoned professionals leverage the power of globalization by expanding into new markets, disrupting industry leaders, and serving the needs of a diverse and ever-growing consumer base. Their market size increases, and so does their access to new talents and resources. More and more business professionals are expected to know how to develop and support products and services that address the needs of people and organizations across the globe. However, Dr. Lisa Power, saw a shortfall here. She says, “A novice professional, thirsting to learn how business unfolds in every country, can get easily overwhelmed with the abundance of content available. They may try to learn and retain discipline-specific knowledge and skills unique to hundreds of countries and thousands of diverse cultures, but without a guiding roadmap, it is very easy to get lost in foreign waters.”

To bridge this gap, she penned down International Business Essentials You Always Wanted To Know. True to its name, the book packs all the essential fundamentals into one comprehensive manual. Readers will learn about the complexities of the much-dreaded VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous) world and examine the key global business strategies needed to thrive in it. It discusses the critical role of culture and collaboration, and the impact of government systems and various legal frameworks on the global marketplace. Additionally, it delves into the currency and monetary systems around the world, and provides a brief understanding of the world economy and international trade dynamics.

By the end of this book, readers will know how to focus on critical success factors in the competitive and dynamic field of international business. “It is curated as a compilation of essential knowledge organized into system-specific chapters keeping in mind aspiring entrepreneurs and emerging business professionals,” says the author. Those who are experienced and advancing their careers can also refresh their knowledge and learn how to navigate the system that influences modern commerce. Additionally, enthusiastic learners and curious business students can also benefit from the lessons in the book.

International Business Essentials You Always Wanted To Know is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons.

About the Author

Dr. Lisa Power is a global business educator, leadership expert, researcher, author, and advisor, specializing in cultural intelligence, marketing, and sustainable business strategy. With her extensive experience helping entrepreneurs in emerging markets navigate VUCA conditions, Dr. Power emphasizes the importance of purpose and values in leadership and organizational success. She has a PhD in Leadership Studies and teaches at Saint Martin’s University and the University of International Business & Economics.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: International Business Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636513294

Hardback - 9781636513317

E-Book - 9781636513300

An All-You-Need Guide To Expanding Your Business Globally I International Business Essentials

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.