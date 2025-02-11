Vibrant introduces 'Market Research Essentials' for New and Experienced Professionals

Market Research Essentials You Always Wanted to Know - An insightful resource to understanding the modern market complexities. Emily Wheeler and Samara Omundson, authors of Market Research Essentials You Always Wanted to Know by Vibrant Publishers

Emily Wheeler and Samara Omundson provide a comprehensive guide to the fundamentals of the field

BROMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is thrilled to announce the Galley release of Market Research Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Market Research Essentials). It is authored by Samara Omundson and Emily Wheeler, co-founders of OWL Research Partners, who hold MLIS degrees and bring 40+ years of combined market research expertise. The book is designed as the perfect introduction to the field, making it an ideal resource for students as well as young professionals looking to brush up on their knowledge. The Advance Review Copy is available on NetGalley for interested readers.

Talking about the inspiration for the book, Emily and Samara say: “As research librarians and market intelligence experts, conversations about ‘what we do’ tend to take a long and winding path. This is particularly true when we describe our work in the context of ‘market research.’ Many people have heard this term before, but being able to pinpoint exactly what it refers to can still be difficult.” Seeing this, they wish to “share the foundational principles of the market research discipline alongside some more creative or outside-the-box thinking that can answer the same questions.”

For professionals looking to enter the field, the book offers a solid introduction to Market Research concepts. It covers essential concepts in a way that provides a clear understanding of them. The reader acquires a firm understanding of the basics as they progress through several real-world examples and case studies.

For intermediate and advanced readers, the second half of the book guides the reader on how to make research successful. The reader learns every facet of the market research process and the best way to put it into practice.

The world of market research is constantly evolving. The book emphasizes adapting to the rapid digitalization of the field, and the ethical considerations of incorporating certain tools like AI into the market research process. It enables the reader to grasp the contemporary scenario and the future scope of market research, which is essential as the need for market researchers increases with rapidly growing markets.

Market Research Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons.

About the Authors

Samara Omundson and Emily Wheeler are co-founders of OWL Research Partners. Both hold a Master of Library and Information Science degree, and have a combined 40+ years of market research experience. Additionally, Samara and Emily are active contributors in their field, regularly presenting at conferences, bylining articles, and ghostwriting books that help to define what it means to be a market and competitive intelligence expert in the modern marketplace.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Market Research Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636513744

Hardback - 9781636513768

E-Book - 9781636513751

