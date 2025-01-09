Master Data-Driven Decision Making with Vibrant’s Upcoming Release, “Business Intelligence Essentials”

Business Intelligence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know - An insightful resource to understanding modern BI architecture. Irene Tobajas, author of Business Intelligence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know by Vibrant Publishers

An insightful book that empowers leaders and professionals to harness data for strategic advantage

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers released the galley copy of Business Intelligence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Business Intelligence Essentials) on December 31, 2024. This book equips readers to confidently implement Business Intelligence (BI) solutions, improve processes, and contribute to an organization’s growth. In this book, author and renowned BI expert Irene Tobajas aims to demystify BI, making it accessible and actionable for all entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals. The Advance Review Copy of the book is now available on NetGalley for interested readers.

Sharing her inspiration for writing Business Intelligence Essentials, Irene Tobajas said, “My journey with BI began early in my career when I saw first-hand how the right data, presented in the right way, could spark decisions that led to transformative business outcomes. Working with various teams across industries and roles, I witnessed the challenges and opportunities data brought. I quickly learned that BI is not just about numbers and software, it’s about empowering people and organizations to see clearly through complexities and act with purpose.”

The world of BI is constantly evolving, and Business Intelligence Essentials aims to equip readers with the insights needed to navigate the obstacles and possibilities that lie ahead. This book offers readers the confidence and skills to capitalize on the power of data and make smarter, more impactful decisions. It is packed with real-world examples, practical tips, and a structured approach that simplifies complex BI concepts, ensuring that readers can immediately start applying what they learn.

Business Intelligence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know enables readers to harness the true potential of BI and apply it to their unique challenges. It discusses key BI components and tools, practical applications of BI in various scenarios, along with best practices for implementing BI projects and avoiding common pitfalls.

Business Intelligence Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series.

About the Author

Irene Tobajas is an accomplished Business Intelligence (BI) consultant with around a decade of experience in data analytics and strategic decision-making. Driven by a passion for data-oriented strategies, she founded LUKiN Consulting to empower businesses to optimize processes with BI. A certified Continuous Improvement instructor with specialized training in BI, data visualization, and Lean methodologies, Irene has developed a reputation for her results-driven approach and for making BI accessible to all professionals.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, leaders, professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information.’ Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Business Intelligence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636513362

Hardback - 9781636513386

E-Book - 9781636513379

