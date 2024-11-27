Yuzuru Hanyu Broadcasts ICE STORY 3rd 'Echoes of Life' Globally via Beyond LIVE on His 30th Birthday

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 7, 2024 (Saturday), coinciding with his 30th birthday, Yuzuru Hanyu will perform in the "Yuzuru Hanyu ICE STORY 3rd 'Echoes of Life' TOUR" at Saitama Super Arena. This event will be broadcast live to global audiences via Beyond LIVE (with exceptions in certain countries).

Following the first and second editions, "GIFT" and "RE_PRAY," the third installment, "Echoes of Life", is once again produced and headlined by professional figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu. The performance explores themes of life's journey, growth, and the essence of living. Directed by renowned choreographer MIKIKO, who has collaborated with Hanyu on previous projects, this show promises to deliver a profound narrative on ice.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience this heartfelt and soul-stirring ice performance!

Official Website for the Yuzuru Hanyu ICE STORY 3rd "Echoes of Life" TOUR: https://echoesoflife.jp/

【Performance Information]

- Title : Yuzuru Hanyu ICE STORY 3rd “Echoes of Life” TOUR Live Streaming

- Date : December 7, 2024 (Sat) 17:00(JST)

- Ticket prices : LIVE + Archive 33USD + Sales Fee 2USD (Including VAT)

Archive ONLY 33USD + Sales Fee 2USD (Including VAT)

- Platform : Beyond LIVE (https://beyondlive.com)

* Subtitles in English, 한국어, 简体中文, 繁體中文, ไทย, bahasa Indonesia, Tiếng Việt, español, Français, Português, Wikang Tagalog will be provided.

* Re-Streaming, Multi-view and VOD services are not included in this product. Archive service is available for those who purchase <LIVE + Archive> and <Archive ONLY> tickets on the following dates.

▶ December 14, 2024 (SAT) 15:00（JST） ~ December 21, 2024 (SAT)23:59（JST）

（https://beyondlive.com/contents/archive/466）

* English, 한국어, 简体中文, 繁體中文, español, Tiếng Việt, bahasa Indonesia, ไทย, Français, Português and Wikang Tagalog subtitles will be provided for the Archive service.

* The announced schedule of the "Archive " may change. In this case, you can check the information on our Notice page.

* Archive is subject to change depending on the agency and on-site broadcast conditions.

【Ticket sales period】

<LIVE + Archive>（Buy Ticket▶ https://beyondlive.com/contents/465）

- November 22, 2024 (Fri) 15:00 (JST) –December 7, 2024 (Sat) 18:00 (JST)

<Archive ONLY>（Buy Ticket▶ https://beyondlive.com/contents/466）

- December 7, 2024 (Sat) 18:00 (JST) – December 21, 2024 (SAT) 20:59（JST）

【Ticket Reservation Precautions】

- This performance is not available for purchase and viewing in Japan, Mainland China, and Russia.

- Please note that due to copyright issues, Archive service is not available in Korea. Please note that even if you succeed in purchasing, it is difficult to get a refund for the ticket.

- Please note that you can only register one code per one Beyond LIVE account.

- LIVE Streaming is subject to change depending on the agency and on-site broadcast conditions.

-Illegal activities such as purchasing the ticket through any unofficial means are prohibited. Please be aware that you are solely responsible for any damages or harm resulting from illegal ticketing websites or unauthorized reservation services from any unauthorized parties.

- Please be aware that if you upload your ticket(redeem) code online such as a private SNS after you receive the code, it may be distributed and used through an illegal route.

【About Beyond LIVE】

Beyond LIVE is a global concert streaming platform.The website and inquiries (customer support) are available in Japanese, English, and Korean, and tickets can be purchased and streamed from over 200 countries and regions.

Yuzuru Hanyu ICE STORY 3rd “Echoes of Life” TOUR Live Streaming

https://liveviewing.jp/overseas/echoesoflife-streaming-eng/

Beyond LIVE homepage: https://beyondlive.com/

Organized by: TV Asahi / CIC / teamSirius

Distribution by: LIVE VIEWING JAPAN

