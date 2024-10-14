2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR positions Neeyamo as a Strategic Challenger

Strategic Challenger in 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR

Neeyamo's innovative Cloud HR solutions, designed to streamline global HR & payroll processes, have earned this position in 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR.

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neeyamo, a global payroll, and HR solutions leader, has been recognized as a Strategic Challenger in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR. This recognition underscores Neeyamo’s commitment to delivering comprehensive Cloud HR solutions, enabling multinational organizations to seamlessly manage complex HR and payroll functions globally.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a powerful market analysis model created by Fosway Group, Europe’s leading HR industry analyst firm. Known for its deep focus on Next-Gen HR, Talent, and Learning strategies, Fosway offers organizations strategic insights into navigating the complex HR technology landscape. The 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR serves as an essential reference for HR and business leaders seeking to evaluate and compare different cloud-based HR solutions based on key factors such as performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership, and trajectory.

As one of the most respected tools for evaluating Cloud HR vendors across Europe, the Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique framework that segments solution providers into nine zones – Potential Leader, Strategic Challenger, Strategic Leader, Potential Challenger, Core Challenger, Core Leader, Potential Performer, Solid Performer, and Strong Performer based on their ability to deliver value, scale, and innovation. The 2024 edition of the 9-Grid™ includes an in-depth analysis of 43 Cloud HR Suites and Specialist vendors, offering insights into how each provider addresses the ever-evolving demands of the HR technology market, including cloud-native solutions and innovations that support global HR operations.

Neeyamo’s recognition as a Strategic Challenger solidifies its position as a key player in the Cloud HR space, offering a broad suite of capabilities that meet the intricate requirements of multinational organizations, especially in long-tail countries where traditional HR and payroll systems often falter.

Samuel Isaac, President at Neeyamo, commented, “We are honored to be recognized as a Strategic Challenger in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR. Our robust Cloud HR capabilities, integrated with our ancillary HR tools, empower multinational organizations to efficiently manage their global payroll and HR processes. Our cloud-native platforms are designed to not only streamline core payroll functions but also address global HR’s intricate needs, from tax compliance to employment law management across diverse jurisdictions.”He added that “Neeyamo’s ability to support the global workforce—especially in countries with lower headcount—is a defining feature that sets us apart. We will continue to innovate and refine our solutions to help clients tackle the evolving challenges of global HR.”

“Global companies increasingly look at solving their payroll needs on a globally more unified level, and the global workforce also has increasingly diverse financial wellbeing needs, making payroll an area of HR disruption and innovation,” commented David Wilson, CEO and founder of Fosway Group. He added that “Neeyamo continues to provide organisations with payroll insights and data-driven decision-making in real time to address this fast-changing market, and it’s no surprise to see the company maintain its status as Strategic Challenger for 2024."

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 160+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. Ignite your payroll revolution and get to know more at www.neeyamo.com or send us an email at irene.jones@neeyamo.com.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from the Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 250 customer organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.

