UnchainedTV Relaunches Ending Real Fur Movie for Fur-Free Friday, November 29th, 2024

Californians bare skin to protest fur at LA event celebrating the film Ending Real Fur.

The film reveals one man's journey from a status-obsessed fur consumer to a passionate animal activist who devotes his life to ending real fur.

You’ve got to ask the potent and moral and ethical questions on this topic. What’s the right thing to do? Getting rid of fur is simply the right thing to do.” — Tim Gunn, Fashion Icon

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Fur Free Friday, November 29th, 2024, the battle to end the cruel fur trade rages on. As protesters descend on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, there is also a way for anyone, anywhere in the world, to commemorate this day devoted to helpless victims of the fur trade. The groundbreaking documentary Ending Real Fur is more relevant than ever and is being re-released on UnchainedTV to mark this day dedicated to speaking up for voiceless fur-bearing animals like foxes, minks, chinchillas and rabbits.

Progress has been made. The biggest, most respected brands have now banned the use of fur, including Alexander McQueen, Armani, Balenciaga, Burberry, Gucci, Prada, and more - but the international fur trade continues.

Ending Real Fur traces the journey of jewelry scion Taimoor Choudhry as he transforms from a fast-living, uninformed, conspicuous consumer of luxury goods to a passionate animal activist after discovering the fur trim on the coat he was wearing came from a dog. That was his jarring wake-up call. Through interviews with animal rights leaders, fashion experts, lawyers, politicians, and celebrities, Choudhry exposes the true cost of fur farming. In a stunning transformation, the film even shows him going undercover to expose the truth.

The film also features fashion icon and Project Runway star Tim Gunn who is continuing his mission to completely end the use of fur in all fashion. Says Gunn in the film, "You’ve got to ask the potent and moral and ethical questions on this topic. What’s the right thing to do? Getting rid of fur is simply the right thing to do."

Given that California became the first state in the U.S. to ban the sale and manufacture of new fur products, it's only fitting that Ending Real Fur's original release featured a huge billboard in Hollywood along with a demonstration by Californians willing to bare their skin to make a point.

Many organizations, like PETA, Last Chance for Animals and In Defense of Animals have led the fight to end the fur trade. IDA has a brilliant campaign, called Fur Kills, to show consumers how they can be part of the growing movement to end real fur.

UnchainedTV is the world's only free, nonprofit, streaming TV network to promote animal rights. UnchainedTV can be downloaded on any cell phone and on any TV using streaming devices including Amazon Fire Stick, the Roku device and Apple TV device. It's also available on all Samsung Smart TVs. You can also watch online at Watch.UnchainedTV.com.

