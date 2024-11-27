Time for Federal Parliament to protect our children from social media

Release date: 27/11/24

Premier Peter Malinauskas is calling on the Federal Parliament to urgently back legislation to ban social media for children this week, amid overwhelming public support for the move.

The Premier has written an open letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton urging both to ensure they deliver the votes needed to secure the passage of the legislation.

The Greens and One Nation have stated they will oppose the bill, while some Liberals have indicated they will cross the floor to vote against the ban.

This is the final sitting week of the year and the legislation must pass both Houses of Parliament in the next two days. If the legislation does not pass this week, it would be deferred until next year, or possibly the next Parliament depending on the timing of the election.

A YouGov poll has found 77% of Australians support banning social media for children under the age of 16.

The State Government has been determined to progress a ban on social media for children amid mounting concern and recognition from experts, clinicians, and educators of the negative impacts of unregulated social media use on children’s mental health, wellbeing and development.

The State Government commissioned former Chief Justice of the High Court, the Honourable Robert French AC, to conduct an independent legal examination into enforcing a minimum age limit for social media access.

His report outlined a path forward to legislate; however, the State Government has always had a clear preference for a nationally consistent law.

Last month, the State Government co-hosted a Social Media Summit with the NSW Government.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

As we enter the final sitting week of the year, this is an issue of the utmost urgency which cannot be kicked into next year or the next Parliament.

The Prime Minister has shown great leadership in developing this important legislation and Peter Dutton has shown admirable bipartisanship in offering his support.

Regrettably, the parties of the far left and the far right – the Greens and One Nation – have stated they will oppose this bill.

While the extreme ends of politics are opposed to this change, it is time for mainstream political parties to work together for the common good and for the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader to deliver the votes needed to secure the passage of this legislation.

When we see products doing children harm, whether it be drugs, cigarettes or alcohol, governments have a role to play. Social media is no different.

The time to act is now.