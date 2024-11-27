Submit Release
Boulevard closed for arrival of Capitol Christmas tree

All four lanes of Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston will be closed from California Avenue to Greenbrier Street between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2024, for arrival and erection of the official State Capitol Christmas tree.
 
This year’s tree was harvested at the Beaver Creek Campground at Watoga State Park in Pocahontas County.

