Zuci partners with Tricentis to enhance Software Quality with AI-Driven Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuci, a leader in digital consulting and artificial intelligence solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Tricentis, a globally recognized innovator in AI-enabled continuous testing and automation solutions for enterprises. This collaboration will enable Zuci to integrate Tricentis' cutting-edge AI-driven automation technologies, enhancing their capabilities in streamlined test automation implementations that support organizations' digital transformation goals.
Through this partnership, Zuci and Tricentis are set to redefine the landscape of intelligent testing, leveraging advanced AI and quality engineering expertise to:
Propel organizations into the future of intelligent testing, utilizing AI-driven insights.
Utilize Tosca's capabilities to boost test automation maturity and realize DevOps objectives.
Leverage NeoLoad to ensure flawless end-user experiences.
Accelerate test cycles and streamline software delivery processes to increase operational efficiency.
Sujatha Sugumaran, Director of Quality Engineering at Zuci, stated, "Teaming up with Tricentis gives us an edge with their state-of-the-art AI quality engineering tools. It's all about doing things better and faster, reducing risks, and getting our solutions to market pronto. This move is right in line with our clients' objectives, as well as those of global enterprises and independent software vendors striving to stay competitive in today's dynamic market."
Chaim Frenkel – VP of Strategic Alliances, WW added, “We’re excited to announce our partnership with Zuci Systems which combines the strength of our quality assurance solutions with their leading consulting and advisory services. It is beyond critical for customers of all sizes to partner with a strategic consulting advisor to steward the digital transformation journey, promote best practices, and enable ongoing success across an ever-changing E2E technology landscape. Zuci Systems is well-positioned as a leading consulting firm to empower our joint clients navigate the nuances of accelerated software agile development while maintaining high quality software deployments at scale.”
About Zuci
Established in 2016, Zuci (pr. shu-chi) is a new-age digital transformation enabler with distinct differences based on its engineering capabilities spanning digital engineering, quality engineering, and data science & AI. The US-based company has a global presence in North America, Europe, and India, with over 500 Zengineers delivering exceptional user experience. The company has a niche focus on BFSI and Healthcare verticals and also works with Independent Software Vendors to co-develop customer-centric products leveraging Zuci's extensive expertise in product development and engineering methodologies.
For more information, visit www.zucisystems.com
About Tricentis
Tricentis is a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing portfolio of products provides a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 3,000 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and Vodafone.
To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com
Ms. Keerthika Veerappan
Through this partnership, Zuci and Tricentis are set to redefine the landscape of intelligent testing, leveraging advanced AI and quality engineering expertise to:
Propel organizations into the future of intelligent testing, utilizing AI-driven insights.
Utilize Tosca's capabilities to boost test automation maturity and realize DevOps objectives.
Leverage NeoLoad to ensure flawless end-user experiences.
Accelerate test cycles and streamline software delivery processes to increase operational efficiency.
Sujatha Sugumaran, Director of Quality Engineering at Zuci, stated, "Teaming up with Tricentis gives us an edge with their state-of-the-art AI quality engineering tools. It's all about doing things better and faster, reducing risks, and getting our solutions to market pronto. This move is right in line with our clients' objectives, as well as those of global enterprises and independent software vendors striving to stay competitive in today's dynamic market."
Chaim Frenkel – VP of Strategic Alliances, WW added, “We’re excited to announce our partnership with Zuci Systems which combines the strength of our quality assurance solutions with their leading consulting and advisory services. It is beyond critical for customers of all sizes to partner with a strategic consulting advisor to steward the digital transformation journey, promote best practices, and enable ongoing success across an ever-changing E2E technology landscape. Zuci Systems is well-positioned as a leading consulting firm to empower our joint clients navigate the nuances of accelerated software agile development while maintaining high quality software deployments at scale.”
About Zuci
Established in 2016, Zuci (pr. shu-chi) is a new-age digital transformation enabler with distinct differences based on its engineering capabilities spanning digital engineering, quality engineering, and data science & AI. The US-based company has a global presence in North America, Europe, and India, with over 500 Zengineers delivering exceptional user experience. The company has a niche focus on BFSI and Healthcare verticals and also works with Independent Software Vendors to co-develop customer-centric products leveraging Zuci's extensive expertise in product development and engineering methodologies.
For more information, visit www.zucisystems.com
About Tricentis
Tricentis is a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing portfolio of products provides a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 3,000 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and Vodafone.
To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com
Ms. Keerthika Veerappan
Zuci
+1 469-320-1156
keerthika.v@zucisystems.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube