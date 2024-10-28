Zuci Systems Recognized as a ‘Best Company for Women to Work: Emerging Icons 2024’ by Avtar and Seramount

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zuci Systems is proud to announce its recognition as one of the ‘Best Companies for Women to Work: Emerging Icons 2024’ by Avtar and Seramount, highlighting its continued commitment to building a diverse, inclusive and empowering work environment for women.This prestigious recognition is awarded to companies that have demonstrated outstanding efforts in advancing gender equality and creating a workplace culture where women thrive. Zuci Systems’ focus on inclusive policies, employee well-being and creating equal opportunities for career growth has led to this significant achievement.“At Zuci, diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the core of who we are. We take immense pride in the fact that women comprise 44.4% of our workforce. However, this is not just a recognition - it’s a continuous motivation for us to further expand diversity and build an inclusive culture at every level.” said Vasudevan Swaminathan , Founder and CEO, Zuci Systems.Over the years, Zuci Systems has actively worked to champion diversity, introducing initiatives that prioritize work-life balance, leadership development and flexible working options. With 44.4% of its workforce made up of women, the company has created a space where women are not just included but celebrated for their contributions and leadership.About Avtar and SeramountAvtar is a leading name in diversity, equity and inclusion while Seramount is a leading global provider of professional services dedicated to advancing women and other underrepresented groups in the workplace. Together, they recognize companies that excel in creating inclusive workplaces.About ZuciZuci is an AI-centric digital transformation enabler, driven by the mission to ‘Activate Future’. With over hundred thousand hours of expertise in AI strategy and implementation, Zuci helps enterprises assess and address their unique needs, moving beyond a one-size-fits-all solution.The company, established in 2016, holds a diverse portfolio in areas including digital engineering, quality engineering, and data engineering, with a niche focus on BFS and Healthcare verticals. Headquartered in the US, Zuci has a global presence in North America, Europe, and India, with over 500 Zengineers committed to driving innovation and embodying excellence.

