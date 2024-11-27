102± Acre Timber Tract w/Frontage on 2 Roads in Lunenburg County VA set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a 102± acre wooded timber tract with frontage on Lee's Mill Road and Sheltons Road bordering the Middle Meherrin River in Lunenburg County VA.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 102± acre wooded timber tract with 3,300'± of frontage on Lee's Mill Road and 2,000'± of frontage on Sheltons Road bordering the Middle Meherrin River in Lunenburg County, VA, on Friday, December 6 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“Don’t miss this chance to own or invest in a wooded timber property that will meet your current or future needs,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”
“The property is located 7.5 miles from Routes 15 and 360, 9.5 miles from Lunenburg, 11.5 miles from Chase City, 13 miles from Victoria, and a short drive to South Hill, Farmville, Lynchburg and Petersburg, VA,” said Lee Smyth, auction coordinator.
“The auction’s date, address, location and highlights follow below,” said Smyth.
Date: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM Eastern
Property Addresses: Lee's Mill Rd., Keysville, VA 23947 (For GPS purposes ONLY, the property is adjacent to 2784 Lee's Mill Rd.)
Auction Location: Auction will be conducted off site at 1413 8th St., Victoria, VA 23974 (Former Victoria Restaurant)
102 +/- acre timber tract in Lunenburg County, VA
• 3,300' +/- of frontage on Lee's Mill Rd. & 2,000' +/- of frontage on Sheltons Rd. (For GPS purposes ONLY, the property is adjacent to 2784 Lee's Mill Rd.)
• Property is completely wooded w/select cut done in 2001
• Property borders the Middle Meherrin River
• Power is available through Mecklenburg Cooperative
• Excellent investment opportunity & loaded with wildlife!!
“The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Smyth.
For more information, call Lee Smyth 919-208-9417 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Lee Smyth
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 919-208-9417
info@nichollsauction.com
