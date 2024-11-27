Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,243 in the last 365 days.

Patrick Tauanuu Convicted of Murder in the First Degree & Murder in the Second Degree

November 26, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, an Anchorage jury found 49-year-old Patrick Leu Tauanuu guilty on one-count each of Murder in the First Degree and Murder in the Second Degree for a shooting death that occurred on Nov. 19, 2020. 

This case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department’s Homicide Unit. On Nov. 19, 2020, Patrick Leu Tauanuu confronted Maataua Kalapu Manogiamanu, 49, while each was driving, at the intersection of Arctic Boulevard and West Dimond Boulevard. At this intersection, Tauanuu fired two shots at close range from a 12-gauge shotgun into Manogiamanu’s vehicle. Manogiamanu fled but pulled over approximately 0.7 miles away at the intersection of Minnesota Drive & Dimond. At this intersection, Tauanuu again fired two shots from a 12-gauge shotgun into Manogiamanu’s vehicle. One of these shots penetrated Manogiamanu’s jugular. His vehicle accelerated out of control until it hit a streetlight pole.

The case is scheduled for sentencing in front of Superior Court Judge Peter Ramgren on March 27, 2025. Tauanuu faces up to 99 years in prison on the charge of Murder in the First Degree.

Palmer DA Trina Sears prosecuted the case with Assistant District Attorney Alexander Lowe. Paralegal Alecis Kionisala has worked on the case since 2020.

CONTACT: Palmer District Attorney Trina Sears at (907) 269-6300 or trina.sears@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Patrick Tauanuu Convicted of Murder in the First Degree & Murder in the Second Degree

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more