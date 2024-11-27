First Lady Justice unveils official 2024 limited edition Christmas Ornament

This year’s Christmas ornament beautifully showcases West Virginia’s iconic State Capitol building, as seen from the south side overlooking the Kanawha River. Adding a playful touch, West Virginia’s beloved First Dog, Babydog, is featured to the side of the Capitol. The West Virginia state flag proudly waves in the upper right corner, tying together this heartfelt tribute to our state’s heritage and charm. “We wanted this year’s ornament to be a special tribute, tying together the incredible eight years we’ve spent as West Virginia’s First Family,” First Lady Justice said. “This state and its people mean the world to Jim and me, and it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady. Our Capitol building is a breathtaking symbol of West Virginia, and we knew it had to be at the heart of this design—along with Babydog, of course, who had to make her mark!”

