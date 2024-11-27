Gov. Justice launches West Virginia Ruffed Grouse and Wildlife Restoration program

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today announced the launch of the West Virginia Ruffed Grouse and Wildlife Restoration Program, a groundbreaking initiative to enhance wildlife habitats through the strategic planting of soft mast-producing trees and shrubs on recently harvested private timberlands. This innovative program is designed to provide vital food sources for a variety of wildlife species, including ruffed grouse, white-tailed deer and songbirds, while also benefiting landowners and local economies. It will be administered through a cooperative effort led by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and West Virginia Division of Forestry. “We’ve been working for quite some time to launch this program, and let me tell you, I am extremely excited to announce its launch,” Gov. Justice said. “As a lifelong hunter and angler, I’m so proud of the work my administration has done to invest in West Virginia and promote our state’s world-class natural resources. The strides made in this program will greatly boost our wildlife, from grouse to deer and on and on, while also becoming a huge economic driver. This program is the real deal, and I cannot wait to see how it benefits landowners, our wildlife, and our economy.” The program allows forest landowners to reclaim up to 5 percent of their recently harvested timberlands with soft mast-producing trees and shrubs. Participants will receive technical assistance, including species recommendations, planting locations, and methodologies, and will be reimbursed for 75 percent of costs associated with the planting projects. In addition to benefiting wildlife, the program has the potential to create jobs and stimulate local economies. Landowners can purchase trees and shrubs from local sellers or source materials from nationwide suppliers and nonprofit organizations. If landowners choose not to plant the trees and shrubs themselves, professional landscapers and tree planting contractors can take on the task, creating new opportunities for small businesses and local job growth. This initiative supports a variety of conservation and recreational goals while fostering economic benefits, including job creation in nursery production and planting operations. The program also enhances habitats for wildlife by providing critical food and cover resources in recently harvested areas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.