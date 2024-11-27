Submit Release
Gov. Justice issues proclamation declaring half-day holiday Wednesday for public employees

“West Virginia’s state employees give their best every single day, and their dedication doesn’t go unnoticed,” Gov Justice said. “So, as a small token of my appreciation for all the hard work our state's public employees do, I’m proud to give a half-day break. They’ve more than earned it, and I hope they use this time to enjoy the holiday with their families and make the most of their Thanksgiving celebrations."

Both Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29, are also full-day state holidays for public employees. 

In West Virginia, the day after Thanksgiving Day is celebrated as Lincoln’s Day. This recognition honors President Abraham Lincoln, who played a pivotal role in West Virginia's statehood during a tumultuous period of the Civil War. Lincoln's influence not only enabled West Virginia's statehood but also shaped Thanksgiving traditions through his 1863 proclamation.

Lincoln's role in advocating for West Virginia's admission into the Union during the Civil War further solidified his connection to the state. The commemoration of Lincoln Day stands as a tribute to his contributions and the significance of Thanksgiving, bridging historical events that shaped the nation.

