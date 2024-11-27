Gov. Justice announces launch of West Virginia State Parks Online Merchandise Store

“We’re excited to give folks across the country a convenient way to bring a piece of Almost Heaven into their homes,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginia State Parks have always been a source of pride for our state, and this new online store is the perfect way to share that pride with the world, just in time for the holidays.” To celebrate the launch, the first 1,000 orders over $50 placed on Black Friday will receive a complimentary Almost Heaven tote bag. “From cozy apparel to iconic park souvenirs, this site offers something for everyone,” Acting West Virginia State Parks Chief Dillard Price said. “Our goal is to provide park lovers with a one-stop-shop for high-quality merchandise that reflects the beauty and spirit of West Virginia.” The new merchandise store is an extension of West Virginia State Parks’ ongoing mission to inspire love for the outdoors while promoting the state’s natural beauty. Visit wvstateparks.com/shop to explore the collection and find the perfect gift for every West Virginia enthusiast on your list.

