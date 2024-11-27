CBP Recognized as Top Employer for Veterans

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently became the only federal agency to be selected as one of Military.com’s Top 25 Employers for Veterans 2025.

“We are proud that so many of our nation’s veterans chose to continue their service at Customs and Border Protection,” said Troy A. Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner. “More than a third of our CBP workforce are veterans, and providing support to them and their families are one of our top priorities. By joining CBP, veterans become an integral part of a dedicated team of professionals driven by integrity and dedication, where their efforts will have an enduring, positive impact on our nation’s security.”

Employers are selected for the list, compiled by Military.com’s Veteran Employment Project, based on their dedicated veteran hiring team, commitment to providing internships to transitioning veterans, and the clarity of the call-to-action on their website.

Over the past year, CBP continued to focus on recruiting veterans and transitioning service members to join its ranks. To promote CBP job opportunities, CBP recruiters regularly attend national military conferences, advertise in military publications and on military-oriented websites, and conduct recruitment outreach activities at military installations nationwide. CBP also hosts Veteran Employment webinars that give veterans the chance to learn about the agency’s hiring process and available job opportunities directly from CBP’s veteran employees and hiring managers.

CBP also participates in the Department of Defense SkillBridge and Veteran Affairs Non-Paid Work Experience programs for transitioning service members, with the goal of providing job training and experience in civilian roles. These programs offer the opportunity for veterans to be hired in permanent positions within the agency.

CBP established its Veteran Support Program (VSP) in 2019 for veteran employees and their families. The VSP comprises a network of approximately 300 national and international coordinators who offer support and guidance on CBP employment benefits, along with resources for veterans’ mental, physical, and emotional health and much more.

During Fiscal Year 2024, the CBP VSP made contact with 1,900 of the more than 17,000 veterans employed by CBP, helping 1,151 access an estimated $18 million in direct compensation, and enrolling nearly 250 veteran employees in VA healthcare. CBP VSP hopes to double the number of veterans they assist in Fiscal Year 2025.

CBP recently became the first federal agency to partner with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide disability claims services to agency employees who are also military veterans. This includes seven Fastrack Enrollment events at CBP initial entry training locations; three family outreach events in Miami, Puerto Rico, and Detroit; and two additional veterans claims events in El Paso, Tx., in May, Savannah, Ga., in September and Annapolis, Md. in November. A total of 588 veterans from 10 states came to the El Paso event, and another 346 veterans from 19 states attended the Savannah event. More than 150 veterans attended the Annapolis event.

During these events, representatives from the Veterans Health Administration screened veterans for the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act eligibility and provided an opportunity to enroll in health care. The Veterans Benefits Administration assisted in processing and adjusting claims, updating dependent information in veterans’ records, and answering compensation and pension questions. The Medical Disability Examination Office was also on hand to provide medical exams in support of VA claims. Some attendees received same-day decisions on their claims, a process the VA says normally averages over 140 days to complete.

“Partnering with the VA to expedite access to PACT Act benefits for CBP veteran employees is just one of the ways we are showing our unwavering commitment to this important part of our workforce,” said Troy A. Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner.

CBP operates in all 50 states, in over 50 countries, and at 328 ports of entry to protect the American people, safeguard our borders, and enhance the nation’s economic prosperity.

CBP is hiring. As the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, CBP offers careers in law enforcement, agriculture, information technology, science, human resources, and many other occupational fields. Learn more about CBP careers and connect to a recruiter here