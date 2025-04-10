CBP officers seize nine weapons, 260 rounds of ammunition, 24 magazines, and weapon components in less than 72 hours at Del Rio Port of Entry
DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers conducting outbound operations at Del Rio Port of Entry recently seized weapons, ammunition, magazines, and weapon components over the weekend.
“These significant seizures serve as a resounding reminder of the hard work and dedication put forth by our officers on a daily basis,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “These types of seizures perfectly illustrate CBP’s resolute commitment to securing our shared border with Mexico.”
On Friday, April 4, CBP officers assigned to the Del Rio International Bridge were conducting outbound operations when they selected a 1999 Chevy Express van traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle and utility trailer it was pulling were referred for a nonintrusive inspection system scan and canine examination. Upon further physical inspection of the vehicle and trailer, CBP officers discovered five weapons, 260 rounds of ammunition, 14 magazines and weapons components (three holsters, one stream light) within the vehicle.
The weapons, ammunition, magazines, and weapon components were seized by CBP OFO officers. Texas Department of Public Safety arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.
On Sunday, April 6, CBP officers assigned to the Del Rio International Bridge were conducting outbound operations when they selected a 2002 Dodge Ram truck traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle and utility trailer it was pulling were referred for a nonintrusive inspection system scan and canine examination. Upon further physical inspection of the vehicle and trailer, CBP officers discovered four weapons, and 10 magazines hidden within the vehicle.
The weapons, and magazines were seized by CBP OFO officers. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.
